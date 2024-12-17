GAME RECAP: Panthers 6, Oilers 5

EDMONTON, AB – Zach Hyman had two goals and Connor McDavid recorded three assists, but the Edmonton Oilers couldn't hold on against the Florida Panthers to extend their win streak to six games on Monday night, falling 6-5 at Rogers Place in a rematch of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final.

The Oilers came back from trailing 2-1 to the Panthers after 20 minutes by scoring three unanswered goals over a 3:04 span of the second period, with Hyman kicking off the three-goal stretch for the Blue & Orange 6:20 into the frame by notching his second goal of the contest and seventh in his last six games.

Connor Brown recorded his 100th career goal before Leon Draisaitl increased his lead in the NHL's goalscoring with his 23rd goal on the power play, but the Panthers would score the next three through Gustav Forsling, Nikko Mikkola and Sam Reinhart to lift themselves into a 5-4 advantage during the final stanza.

Kasperi Kapanen scored 39 seconds later, but Carter Verhaeghe found the game-winner with 6:55 left in regulation, ultimately stealing Florida the victory in a high-scoring game that followed two consecutive shut-out defeats for last season's Stanley Cup champions.

The Oilers will try to start a new streak on Thursday night when they welcome the Boston Bruins to Rogers Place.