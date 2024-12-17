GAME RECAP: Panthers 6, Oilers 5

Zach Hyman scores twice & Connor McDavid has three assists on Monday night as Edmonton's five-game win streak comes to an end in a 6-5 defeat to the Panthers at Rogers Place

DEV_4064
By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – Zach Hyman had two goals and Connor McDavid recorded three assists, but the Edmonton Oilers couldn't hold on against the Florida Panthers to extend their win streak to six games on Monday night, falling 6-5 at Rogers Place in a rematch of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final.

The Oilers came back from trailing 2-1 to the Panthers after 20 minutes by scoring three unanswered goals over a 3:04 span of the second period, with Hyman kicking off the three-goal stretch for the Blue & Orange 6:20 into the frame by notching his second goal of the contest and seventh in his last six games.

Connor Brown recorded his 100th career goal before Leon Draisaitl increased his lead in the NHL's goalscoring with his 23rd goal on the power play, but the Panthers would score the next three through Gustav Forsling, Nikko Mikkola and Sam Reinhart to lift themselves into a 5-4 advantage during the final stanza.

Kasperi Kapanen scored 39 seconds later, but Carter Verhaeghe found the game-winner with 6:55 left in regulation, ultimately stealing Florida the victory in a high-scoring game that followed two consecutive shut-out defeats for last season's Stanley Cup champions.

The Oilers will try to start a new streak on Thursday night when they welcome the Boston Bruins to Rogers Place.

The Panthers claw back to take a 6-5 win over the Oilers

FIRST PERIOD

You can argue the Oilers had a strong opening period despite trailing Florida by a goal through 20 minutes, but they'll know better than anyone else in the NHL that you can't give the Panthers any opportunity to pounce.

Mattias Janmark made a strong move to the Florida net to draw an early opening power play for the Oilers, but the man advantage quickly backfired on them after Evan Bouchard lost his footing while walking across the blue line with the puck to spring Jesper Boqvist on a breakaway.

After coming in alone, the Panthers' centre beat Stuart Skinner blocker side with his shot from the left circle, ending a scoreless streak of 143:43 for Florida, included back-to-back shutout losses to Vancouver and Calgary on their four-game Western road trip. The Oilers allowed only their second shorthanded goal of the season, while Boqvist's tally that gave his side the 1-0 lead was the Panthers' league-leading eighth on the penalty kill.

Hyman picks his spot for his sixth goal in seven games

Zach Hyman continued his terrific goal-scoring pace over half a period later, scoring on a wide-open look from the left circle that was made possible by a nice passing exchange by Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard coming into Florida's zone with less than five minutes left in the frame.

The goal was Hyman's sixth goal in his last six games since scoring twice on his return from injury on Dec. 5 against the Blue Jackets.

Edmonton nearly escaped their next mistake when Darnell Nurse was given an extra unsportsmanlike penalty for arguing his tripping infraction with the official, extending Florida's man advantage another two minutes for Matthew Tkachuk to score the go-ahead goal with 12 seconds left on the power play.

Using his skate, Tkachuk redirected a Carter Verhaeghe shot through the legs of Stuart Skinner, and a video review for a kicking motion would uphold Florida's goal to give them a 2-1 lead with 28 seconds left in the opening frame.

Evan discusses Monday's 6-5 loss to Florida at Rogers Place

SECOND PERIOD

There's no stopping Zach at this point.

Off the poke by Connor McDavid in the neutral zone to push the puck past two Florida defenders, the winger came in alone on a breakaway and went to his backhand for the emphatic finish over the shoulder of Sergei Bobrovsky, jumping into the boards after in celebration of making it 2-2 with his seventh goal in his last six games.

Hyman now has 14 points (10G, 4A) over his last 15 games, with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl picking up the assists on Hyman's 10th of the season.

Hyman backhands home his second goal Monday on a breakaway

The 32-year-old did leave the Oilers' bench later in the period from a high shot to the face delivered by his own teammate in Bouchard, but the winger would be back to start the third period with a full-face visor.

Then, it took Connor Brown only 43 seconds to give the Oilers back the lead with his 100th career NHL goal, which came off a deceptive shot from the winger that caught Bobrovsky off guard after he exchanged passes with Corey Perry coming over Florida's blue line.

With his sixth goal of the season, Brown has now scored in three straight games for the Oilers.

Brown goes short side for his 100th career goal

Leon Draisaitl continued the short-side trend for the Oilers 2:21 later when he netted his league-leading 23rd goal of the season on the power play.

From a tight angle, the German wasted no time unleashing a hard shot off the quick pass from McDavid near the bottom of the right circle, leaving Bobrovsky flat-footed as it beat him inside the near post to make it 4-2 for Edmonton with over half the middle frame still to play.

Draisaitl leads the NHL this season in goals (23), even-strength goals (18) and game-winning goals (7), and his second-period tally would've stood up as the decisive goal if it weren't for a determined push from the Panthers over the final 30 minutes of regulation on Monday.

Starting with Gustav Forsling's lucky bounce over the head of Stuart Skinner with 3:05 remaining in the middle frame, the Panthers would begin pulling their way back, cutting the lead to 4-3 before eventually taking the lead in the final period.

Draisaitl scored his 23rd with a quick shot on the power play

THIRD PERIOD

Back from the dressing room with a full visor, Hyman had a great chance for the hat-trick just over two minutes into the third period, missing an open back-hand attempt wide of Florida's net while Bobrovsky was stretched out in front of him trying to deny the opportunity.

It would've been a well-timed goal, as the Panthers were about to crawl their way back.

The Oilers got too involved in a scrum around the benches while the puck was in their zone, allowing the Panthers to attack three-on-two after Eetu Luostarinen forechecked stole the puck off Bouchard along the boards.

The Finnish forward won it for Anton Lundell, who slid it under Mattias Ekholm to the opposite post for defenceman Niko Mikkola to finish off the play.

Connor speaks about his team's loss to Florida on Monday

With the score tied 4-4, it took forward Sam Reinhart 30 seconds to put the Panthers ahead against the run of play and with his 20th goal of the season that has him tied for third in the NHL's scoring race behind Draisaitl (23), Minnesota's Kirill Kaprizov (22) and Tampa Bay's Brayden Point (20).

Reinhart chipped it past the blueline and caught a piece of the skate of Ekholm to bring him down, allowing him to re-acquire the puck along the right side before he shelved an impossible-angle shot for an unassisted marker that made it 5-4 Panthers with 12:37 left in regulation.

Kasperi Kapanen jammed in an equalizer just 39 seconds later, marking the end of a three-goal stretch of 1:09 in the final frame that made it five goals apiece with over half the period left in the first meeting between the two sides since Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

But with 6:55 remaining, the Panthers – just like in the Final – got the one goal they needed to beat the Oilers in another close one.

Connor talks after the team's 6-5 loss

Carter Verhaeghe found space in the slot to take a pass from Sam Bennett and send it over the right pad of Stuart Skinner with Matthew Tkachuk in front helping set the screen against the defensive pressure being provided in front by Ekholm.

Hyman had Edmonton's best chance to equalize and clinch his hat-trick in the final four minutes, but he missed wide on McDavid's feed from across the slot after scraping his shot along the ice with Bobrovsky stretched out.

The Oilers would fall 6-5 to end their five-game win streak, dropping their record to 18-11-2 on the season.

News Feed

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Panthers

RELEASE: Draisaitl named NHL's First Star of the Week

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Panthers

GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Golden Knights 3

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Golden Knights

PROJECTED LINEUP: Bouchard a game-time decision vs. Golden Knights

RELEASE: Oilers recall Josh Brown from Condors

GAME RECAP: Oilers 7, Wild 1

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Wild

PREVIEW: Oilers at Wild

RELEASE: Oilers claim Alec Regula off waivers from Boston

GAME RECAP: Oilers 2, Lightning 1

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Lightning

RELEASE: Holiday Homestand 50/50 raffle returns

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Lightning

RELEASE: Oilers Skills Competition to be held Feb. 2

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Blues 2

PROJECTED LINEUP: Kapanen to face former Blues team on Saturday