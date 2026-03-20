GAME RECAP: Panthers 4, Oilers 0

Sergei Bobrovsky records 21 saves on Thursday in a 4-0 shutout of the Oilers at Rogers Place

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By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – Four-rida.

Sergei Bobrovsky made all 21 saves, while Evan Rodrigues, Sam Bennett and Mike Benning each recorded two assists as the Edmonton Oilers came short of another three-game win streak on Thursday in a 4-0 shutout defeat to the Florida Panthers at Rogers Place.

Cole Reinhardt's breakaway tally at 8:48 of the first period stood up as the winner after the OIlers couldn't solve Bobrovsky at the end of the 60 minutes, with A.J. Greer doubling the lead before the intermission and Anton Lundell and Carter Verhaeghe adding insurance goals in the final two periods for Florida.

St. Albert product Mike Benning contributed two helpers in his hometown debut, giving the defenceman five assists in his first five career NHL games.

The Oilers will look to bounce back on Saturday when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning to conclude their four-game homestand.

FLA at EDM | Recap

FIRST PERIOD

Despite an energetic start from the Oilers, the Panthers took the lead after the midway mark of the opening period before doubling their lead in the last minute prior to the intermission, with both goals being assisted by hometown product Mike Benning.

A strong rush from Edmonton's top line saw Matt Savoie fail to connect with Zach Hyman in front, which turned into a quick counterattack for Florida and a breakaway for Cole Reinhardt, who made a good move cutting back and sliding it past Connor Ingram for the opening goal at 11:12 of the period.

St. Albert product Matt Benning picked up the lone assist on Reinhardt's goal before recording another helper on A.J. Greer's tally with 58 seconds left in the period, firing a shot from the point that was deflected home in front of the Oilers' crease to make it 2-0 after 20 minutes at Rogers Place.

The younger brother of the former Oilers defenceman Matt Benning, Mike was making his hometown debut after being recalled by the Panthers from the AHL on Mar. 12.

SECOND PERIOD

Two power plays went unconverted by the Oilers in the middle frame, dropping to 0-for-3 with the man advantage, while the Panthers capitalized on their only opportunity of the period to make it 3-0 through two periods.

After an early hooking infraction to Sam Bennett 29 seconds into the fresh slate and Matthew Tkachuk's slashing call eight minutes later resulted in only one shot from the Oilers, Vasily Podkolzin was guilty of airmailing an attempted clearance over the benches and out of play to put the Panthers on the power play for the second time tonight.

Just over 30 seconds into the five-on-four, the Oilers couldn't clear the rebound from Bennett's one-timer from the setup by Tkachuk before Anton Lundell had it bounce to him to the right of the crease for an easy finish to make it 3-0 for the Panthers.

THIRD PERIOD

The Oilers had their chances, but were never able to claw back against the Panthers, who tallied another for a four-goal lead in the final six minutes of regulation.

Connor Ingram made a pair of high-value saves early on in the third period before being beaten off a faceoff won by Florida in Edmonton's zone, with Tkachuk finding an open Carter Verhaeghe in the slot to fire the 4-0 marker under his left pad with 5:39 left.

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