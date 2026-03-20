GAME RECAP: Panthers 4, Oilers 0

EDMONTON, AB – Four-rida.

Sergei Bobrovsky made all 21 saves, while Evan Rodrigues, Sam Bennett and Mike Benning each recorded two assists as the Edmonton Oilers came short of another three-game win streak on Thursday in a 4-0 shutout defeat to the Florida Panthers at Rogers Place.

Cole Reinhardt's breakaway tally at 8:48 of the first period stood up as the winner after the OIlers couldn't solve Bobrovsky at the end of the 60 minutes, with A.J. Greer doubling the lead before the intermission and Anton Lundell and Carter Verhaeghe adding insurance goals in the final two periods for Florida.

St. Albert product Mike Benning contributed two helpers in his hometown debut, giving the defenceman five assists in his first five career NHL games.

The Oilers will look to bounce back on Saturday when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning to conclude their four-game homestand.