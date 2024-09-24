GAME RECAP: Oilers vs. Flames (Preseason - Split-Squad)

SECOND PERIOD

Edmonton

The Flames took command in the middle frame of Monday's tilt at Rogers Place despite some early chances for the Oilers from some of their young standouts so far in Camp.

Vasily Podkolzin nearly made the Flames pay for a careless turnover in their own zone, but the Russian's wide-open look from the slot was parried away by the right shoulder of Cooley to keep it 2-0 for Calgary early in the first.

Philp produced another scoring chance with a sweet backhand feed from the left side that found the twig of Raphael Lavoie in front, but last season's leading goalscorer for the AHL's Bakersfield Condors couldn't beat the resilient Cooley, who was have putting together a strong performance in between the pipes in Edmonton.

Calgary took advantage of their netminder's composure and scored three goals over the final 13 minutes of the second period – first on a power-play point shot from defenceman Rasmus Andersson that struck the right post and crossed the line behind Pickard for the 3-0 advantage. Forward Matt Coronato then managed to sneak in a wrist shot under the right arm of Pickard 1:01 later to put the Flames up by a four-spot.

Pickard's night came to a close with a final stat line of 11 saves on 15 shots before goaltender Brett Brochu came in for Oilers to tend the twine for the second half, making four saves before the intermission. But the Oilers would find some life ahead of the break on a classic set-up by Connor McDavid to connect with Zach Hyman.

The Oilers captain floated a saucer pass into the middle for the streaking Hyman, who placed his shot over the stretched-out Cooley before crashing head first into the Calgary net in classic Hyman style.

The Flames led 4-1 through 40 minutes in Edmonton, while things weren't going much better for the Blue & Orange up Highway 2.

Calgary

The connection between Connor Zary and Mikael Backlund for the Flames was causing headaches for the Oilers in Calgary, contributing to a 5-1 lead for the hosts at Scotiabank Saddledome during the second intermission.

Backlund sauced a pass to Zary just past the five-minute mark of the middle stanza for a deflection inside the right post beyond Rodrigue that sparked a three-goal stretch for the Flames to finish the period. Zary netted his second of the match with a snap shot during five-on-four almost three minutes later after the Oilers began to run into penalty trouble with back-to-back penalties, including 22 seconds down five-on-three.

Arvidsson ripped a shot wide on a clear-cut breakaway for Edmonton's best chance of pulling a goal back, but after Backlund had another back-door feed to Zary stopped later in the period, it was Daniil Miromanov who snapped the ensuing rebound past Rodrigue for the 4-1 lead.

Before the intermission, defenceman Josh Brown was responsible for a turnover below the Oilers goal line that contributed to Kadri finding Yegor Sharangovich wide open in front of the crease for a snap shot that solved Rodrigue for the fifth time on Monday.

Trailing 5-1 through 40 mintues in Calgary, netminder Nathan Day would come out after the second intermission to play the final period after Rodrigue finished his pre-season shift with 20 saves on 25 shots.