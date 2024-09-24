GAME RECAP: Oilers vs. Flames (Preseason - Split-Squad)

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers were defeated twice by their provincial rivals the Calgary Flames in pre-season split-squad action on Monday night after falling 6-3 at Rogers Place and 6-1 at Scotiabank Saddledome.
In Edmonton, the Oilers recieved goals from defenceman Noel Hoefenmayer and veterans Zach Hyman and Connor McDavid, but the Flames staked themselves to a 4-0 lead in the second period before Hyman managed to beat Calgary netminder Logan Cooley to make it a three-goal game.
The Flames shot-stopper had a strong night in Oil Country by making 44 saves, including a couple spectacular efforts over the full 60 minutes to keep the Oilers from mounting any comeback in the final frame. Calgary forwards Jonathan Huberdeau, Justin Kirkland and Samuel Honzek each had three points, while Matt Coronato scored twice and Anthony Mantha contributed a goal and assist in Edmonton's defeat.
Down in Calgary, the Oilers didn't fare much better despite professional try-out winger Mike Hoffman getting the Blue & Orange on the board with a power-play goal that put them up 1-0 at 7:55 of the opening period. The Flames went on to score six unanswered goals, tallying a power-play goal through Connor Zary, who scored twice and added an assist, and a short-handed marker from Yegor Sharangovich, who added two goals in the victory.
Winger Viktor Arvidsson and defenceman Ben Gleason produced assists for the Oilers on Hoffman's lone goal in Calgary.
The Blue & Orange continue their pre-season schedule on Wednesday at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg against the Jets, with the game being streamed live on Oilers+ at 6:00pm MT.