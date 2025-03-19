GAME RECAP: Oilers 7, Utah 1

The Oilers explode for seven goals in a 7-1 victory over Utah on Tuesday at Rogers Place after Nugent-Hopkins, Hyman, McDavid & Ekholm record three points in Edmonton's third straight win

By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach

EDMONTON, AB – Salt in the wound.

The Edmonton Oilers exploded for seven goals in a 7-1 victory over Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday night, sweeping the season series with the NHL expansion side and winning their third straight game in the first game of a four-game homestand at Rogers Place.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (1G, 2A), Zach Hyman (2G, 1A), Connor McDavid (1G, 2A) and Mattias Ekholm (1G, 2A) each had multi-point nights after the Oilers recorded seven goals on 42 shots, while forwards Vasily Podkolzin and Viktor Arvidsson each added goals in Edmonton's 40th victory of the campaign.

Nugent-Hopkins scored in a third straight game against Utah after opening the scoring with a shorthanded marker in the first period and has now registered eight points (1G, 7A) in his last eight games, including six points over his last six periods with back-to-back three-point nights.

Ekholm marked his return from a six-game injury absence on Tuesday with three points to reach the 30-point plateau for the seventh straight season, while McDavid's three-point outing extended his point streak to 12 games, totalling four goals and 14 assists.

Despite seven goals from the Oilers, Leon Draisaitl's career-best and league-high point streak of 18 games came to an end as the only casualty from what was a complete performance from the Blue & Orange to earn the victory, with the German forward still searching for goal No. 50 this season.

Goaltender Calvin Pickard stopped 29 of 30 shots for the win for his second straight victory after picking up the result on Long Island on Friday night, combining with Stuart Skinner to stop 74 of the last 77 shots faced by Oilers netminders over the last three games (.961 save percentage).

The Oilers will look to carry their momentum into Thursday night's meeting with the Winnipeg Jets at Rogers Place.

The Oilers put up seven in a 7-1 victory over Utah on Tuesday

FIRST PERIOD

The vibes were immaculate inside Rogers Place through 20 minutes after a three-goal explosion from the Oilers – including a shorthanded opener from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins – left Utah Hockey Club with a 'mammoth' task heading into the intermission.

See what we did there?

The Oilers did all their damage in the final 7:32 of the first period, starting with Nugent-Hopkins looking like a man on a mission by scoring shorthanded for his 17th goal of the season after chipping the puck past Mikhail Sergachev at the blueline and racing in against two Utah players before roofing a backhand effort short side on goaltender Karel Vejmelka.

Nugent-Hopkins roofs a shorthanded backhand for the 1-0 lead over Utah

Fresh off recording three assists at Madison Square Garden on Sunday against the Rangers, the longest-tenured Oiler has been on a tear as of late, which continued 2:46 later when he factored in on a fifth straight goal shortly after a Utah penalty he helped draw had expired.

With League leading scorer Leon Draisaitl being shadowed heavily by Logan Cooley in the right circle, Connor McDavid took the opportunity to pick out Zach Hyman inside the blue paint for an easy tap-in to score his 23rd goal of the season, while extending the Oilers captain's point streak to 12 games .

A secondary assist for Nugent-Hopkins meant he'd factored in on the last five Oilers goals, picking up five points (1G, 4A) over his previous four periods.

Hyman puts away McDavid's pass at the end of a power play

Following a fight between Darnell Nurse and Jack McBain at centre ice with less than half a minute remaining in a dominating period from the Oilers, there was still time on the clock for Connor McDavid to score a beauty to make it 3-0 with four seconds left in the frame to give the captain goals in back-to-back games.

Defenceman Mattias Ekholm, making his return to the lineup from a six-game injury absence on Tuesday, fired a pass into the neutral zone from below the goal line to Evan Bouchard, who laid off a pass to McDavid with speed before he beat the clock by splitting the Utah defence and fooling Vejmelka with a deceptive dangle.

The Oilers were well on their way to sweeping the season series against Utah thanks to their three-goal opening frame, having won 4-3 in overtime during their inaugural visit to Salt Lake City on Nov. 29 before winning 4-1 back in Oil Country on New Year’s Eve.

Bouchard lays it off to McDavid with speed to make it 3-0 late in the first

SECOND PERIOD

Even after Jaxson Stauber replaced Karel Vejmelka between the Utah pipes to begin the middle frame, it didn't help slow the roll of the Oilers en route to taking a commanding 5-1 lead through 40 minutes as they tracked twards claiming their third straight victory.

In addition to controlling the play, Edmonton was even getting the bounces, having a netbound feed from Ekholm along the goal line go in off the leg of Hyman for his second of the game 7:41 into the period after he was directed into the Utah crease by a push in the back from defenceman Olli Määttä.

After missing Sunday’s game in New York to injury, Hyman returned on Tuesday with two goals to notch his 23rd and 24th of the season to put him on watch for his first hat trick of the season. According to NHL EDGE Advanced Stats, Hyman leads the NHL with 60 goals from the high-danger zone dating back to last season, which is nine ahead of the next closest player in Tampa Bay's Brayden Point (51).

Ekholm banks a shot off Hyman's leg & in to make it 4-0 Oilers

Before the midway mark of the period, winger Vasily Podkolzin would unleash an unbeatable wrist shot from the top of the right circle to score his first goal in 24 games, taking a drop pass from Nugent-Hopkins, who recorded his second assist and third point to give him eight points (1G, 7A) over his last seven games.

That gave the Oilers a five-goal lead with over half the game still to be played before Utah eventually got on the board through defenceman Sean Durzi just as a power play expired in the final four minutes of the frame, ending goaltender Calvin Pickard's bid for a shutout.

The only thing that felt missing on Tuesday night was Leon Draisaitl's 50th goal of the season, which his teammates were trying to help him find by feeding the German forward relentlessly with passes for the rest of the game – including on a second-period power play where McDavid fed him for their patented no-look turn-around shot in the hashmarks before he took a drop-knee shot from the slot that was saved by Stauber.

Podkolzin rips a wrist shot past Stauber to extend Edmonton's lead

THIRD PERIOD

Two more goals from the Oilers over the final 20 minutes rubbed salt in the wound for the side from Salt Lake City – starting with a blast from Ekholm to make it a monumental return to the lineup for the Swedish defenceman with a goal and two assists.

Edmonton was wheeling around Utah's zone early in the third period when Hyman intercepted the puck from former Oil Kings forward Dylan Guenther and poked it to Ekholm in between the circles, who let fly a rocket of a wrist shot that he tucked away top shelf on Stauber for his ninth goal and 30th point of the season, reaching the 30-point threshhold for the seventh time in his career.

Ekholm snipes from the high slot to make it 6-1 Edmonton

Just 2:03 later, winger Viktor Arvidsson would capitalize on some carelessness from forward Clayton Keller with the puck on his stick in front of the Utah crease by taking the puck off his stick and scoring an unassisted marker.

Arvidsson scored in a second straight game after notching the game-winning goal in Sunday's 3-1 victory over the Rangers and reached double-digit tallies with his 10th of the season after making it 7-1 for the Oilers.

That put a wrap on Edmonton's third straight victory, putting up seven goals in a game for the third time this season after only averaging 2.88 goals per game since Feb. 1, which was tied for 21st in the NHL in that span along with Utah.

Arvidsson whacks a puck past Stauber to extend the onslaught

