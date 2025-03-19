GAME RECAP: Oilers 7, Utah 1

EDMONTON, AB – Salt in the wound.

The Edmonton Oilers exploded for seven goals in a 7-1 victory over Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday night, sweeping the season series with the NHL expansion side and winning their third straight game in the first game of a four-game homestand at Rogers Place.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (1G, 2A), Zach Hyman (2G, 1A), Connor McDavid (1G, 2A) and Mattias Ekholm (1G, 2A) each had multi-point nights after the Oilers recorded seven goals on 42 shots, while forwards Vasily Podkolzin and Viktor Arvidsson each added goals in Edmonton's 40th victory of the campaign.

Nugent-Hopkins scored in a third straight game against Utah after opening the scoring with a shorthanded marker in the first period and has now registered eight points (1G, 7A) in his last eight games, including six points over his last six periods with back-to-back three-point nights.

Ekholm marked his return from a six-game injury absence on Tuesday with three points to reach the 30-point plateau for the seventh straight season, while McDavid's three-point outing extended his point streak to 12 games, totalling four goals and 14 assists.

Despite seven goals from the Oilers, Leon Draisaitl's career-best and league-high point streak of 18 games came to an end as the only casualty from what was a complete performance from the Blue & Orange to earn the victory, with the German forward still searching for goal No. 50 this season.

Goaltender Calvin Pickard stopped 29 of 30 shots for the win for his second straight victory after picking up the result on Long Island on Friday night, combining with Stuart Skinner to stop 74 of the last 77 shots faced by Oilers netminders over the last three games (.961 save percentage).

The Oilers will look to carry their momentum into Thursday night's meeting with the Winnipeg Jets at Rogers Place.