GAME RECAP: Oilers 7, Kings 4

EDMONTON, AB – There's no quittin' in Oil Country.

Evander Kane equalized in the third period before Evan Bouchard notched the game winner just 10 seconds later with his second goal of the night as the Oilers rallied with four unanswered in the final frame on Friday night to claim a 7-4 win over the Kings in Game 3 of their first-round series at Rogers Place.

The Oilers led 2-0 in the first period off goals from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Evan Bouchard before Adrian Kempe scored before the break at four-on-four, sparking a run of three straight goals from the Kings – including two more on the power play – before Connor Brown and Trevor Moore traded markers in a nine-second span to make it 4-3 Kings after 40 minutes.

Despite two separate reviews for a kicking motion and goaltender interference, Kane got credit for the equalizer with 6:42 remaining in regulation before Bouchard notched a power-play goal 10 seconds later by redirecting home Leon Draisaitl's terrific pass to lift the Oilers into a 5-4 lead.

Connor McDavid and Connor Brown tacked on empty-net goals to secure the 7-4 victory, cutting the Kings' lead to 2-1 in the series.

Connor Brown scored twice in the victory, Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman each attributed two assists, and Evander Kane also added an assist to go along with his first goal of the playoffs.

Connor McDavid finished with a goal and two helpers, and goaltender Calvin Pickard stopped 24 of 28 shots to pick up his third career playoff victory.

The Oilers will have the opportunity to even the series on Sunday night in Game 4 at Rogers Place.