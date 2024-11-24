GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Rangers 2

Connor McDavid records two goals & an assist on Saturday night while Vasily Podkolzin pots his first goal in an OIiers uniform as part of a confident 6-2 victory over the Rangers at Rogers Place

By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – Raining goals on the Rangers.

Captain Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist, while forward Vasily Podkolzin scored his first goal in Blue & Orange to open the scoring in a thrilling 6-2 victory over the New York Rangers on Saturday night at Rogers Place.

Podkolzin notched his first Oilers goal with 2:26 left in the first period before defenceman Darnell Nurse marked his return from a three-game absence with an upper-body injury by scoring shorthanded with nine seconds left in the opening 20 minutes.

Winger Connor Brown recorded assists on both first-period goals and would finish the night with two helpers along with Mattias Janmark, who connected with Brown on Nurse's short-handed effort in the opening frame.

Leon Draisaitl tied himself for first place in the NHL's goalscoring race with his 16th goal of the season during the middle frame, where defenceman Evan Bouchard also showed his resilience by sniping his sixth goal past Rangers' netminder Jonathan Quick to make it 4-0 with just over eight minutes left in the middle frame.

Connor McDavid scored two beautiful goals in the third period – one off a sublime pass by Bouchard and the other a terrific solo effort – to cap off Edmonton's scoring in the eventual 6-2 triumph for the Oilers on Hockey Fights Cancer Night at Rogers Place.

Goaltender Stuart Skinner made 32 saves on 34 shots, letting in late tallies to Artemi Panarin in the second and third periods. Rangers netminder Jonathan Quick was tagged for six goals on 40 shots in the defeat for the Blueshirts.

The Oilers now sit 11-9-2 on the season as they enter a six-day break before facing Utah Hockey Club this coming Friday when they begin a three-game road trip against the NHL's expansion franchise.

FIRST PERIOD

Forward Vasily Podkolzin lifted his head to the sky in celebration of scoring his first goal in Blue & Orange with 2:26 remaining in a dominant first period from the Oilers where they finished the frame leading 2-0 on the scoreboard and 21-6 in shots over the Rangers.

After he missed an opportunity near the midway mark to tap home his first in an Edmonton uniform at the end of a tic-tac-toe passing play with linemates Connor Brown and Leon Draisaitl, this goal had been a long time coming for the Russian, and the relief on his face showed it.

Following a turnover from Artemi Panarin along the boards in Edmonton's zone, the Oilers countered up the ice on a three-on-two for their second line, crossing into the Rangers' end with the puck on Draisaitl's stick before it was dropped to Podkolzin to blast a half-clapper off the crossbar and in for his first goal in a Blue & Orange uniform.

Podkolzin's first goal as an Oiler and his first tally since Mar. 23, 2023 made it three points in his last three games. The marker was also his third career goal against the Rangers – one of only two teams (Rangers, Stars) he scored against three times over his career.

Podkolzin goes bar-down for his first Oilers goal on Saturday

While it was pure relief for Podkolzin, it was pure resiliency from Darnell Nurse, who notched a short-handed goal with nine seconds on the clock before giving two taps to his helmet to show he's no worse for wear from his upper-body injury sustained one week ago in Toronto.

Mattias Janmark beat out former Norris Trophy-winner Adam Fox to a loose puck that had travelled all the way into the Rangers' zone after it was cleared out of the Oilers' end by Connor Brown halfway through New York's first look on the power play late in the first period.

Instead of forcing it toward goal, the Swedish forward rounded the New York net and picked out the incoming Darnell Nurse, who'd evaded any sort of attention from the Rangers on the opposite side of the ice before accepting the winger's wide-open pass and beating Jonathan Quick five-hole for the 2-0 lead in the period's dying seconds.

The short-handed goal moved Nurse into sole possession of second place for the most short-handed goals all-time among Oilers defencemen with five, trailing only his Assistant Coach and Hall of Famer Paul Coffey (15).

Nurse missed the last three contests for the Oilers from a hit he received from Ryan Reaves last Saturday that resulted in the Maple Leafs' forward being suspended for five games.

Connor Brown recorded his second assist of the period on Nurse's short-handed goal, and in games where Connor Brown recorded two points, his teams are 33-3-4.

Nurse nets a shorthanded tally vs. New York in his return from injury

SECOND PERIOD

After Connor McDavid struck the post on an odd-man rush with the power play just 2:30 into the middle frame, the captain elected to pass on a two-on-one with Leon Draisaitl before the period's midway mark – leading to Leon Draisaitl lifting the Oilers into a 3-0 lead over the Rangers.

It looked like McDavid would shoot a similar shot to the one that resulted in his 1,000th career point a handful of games ago, but this time, the captain put it right back onto the tape of Draisaitl for him to score into a wide-open net with Jonathan Quick completely pulled out of position.

The German's 16th goal of the season lifted him back into a tie for first place in the NHL's goalscoring race with Florida's Sam Reinhart.

Draisaitl deposits McDavid's pass into an open net to make it 3-0

Three minutes later, there was nothing 50-50 about Evan Bouchard's perfect shot like the defenceman was this morning as a game-time decision.

Janmark collected his second assist of the night when he exchanged passes with Adam Henrique at the top of the left circle before finding Bouchard wide open in the slot to snipe his sixth goal of the season top shelf on Quick while Henrique provided the screen in front.

All six of Bouchard's goals this season have come at even strength, which leads all NHL defenceman.

The Rangers would get on the board through Artemi Panarin with less than five minutes left in the second period, but the Oilers' efforts in the middle frame helped build themselves a 4-1 lead through 40 minutes of play on Saturday night.

Bouchard fires the Oilers into a 4-1 lead with a top-shelf snipe

THIRD PERIOD

It was a night where the Oilers were intent on only scoring bangers against the Rangers.

There was something special about every one of the Blue & Orange's first four goals, and it would be nothing different after McDavid added two more terrific tallies in the final frame to turn Saturday night's contest at Rogers Place into a rout.

Forward Kasperi Kapanen collected his first point as an Oiler with the secondary assist on McDavid's easy finish into a wide-open New York net after Bouchard picked out his captain with a sublime pass to the back post. McDavid pointed to his blueliner in appreciation for setting up his goal that made it 5-1 with 5:49 gone in the final frame.

McDavid finishes a perfect passing play with Bouchard & Kapanen

McDavid was back at it just under four minutes later on an odd-man rush with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, picking up a loose puck with speed inside Edmonton's own zone and slowing down as he came into the Rangers' end before patiently waiting for Jonathan Quick to leave him an opening to backhand home his second of the game at with 10:23 left in the third period.

Troy Stecher picked up the lone helper on McDavid's 11th goal of the year.

Artemi Panarin added a late consolation for the Rangers, but the Oilers had already inflicted the damage to come away with the 6-2 victory heading into a six-day break between now and their next competitive action (Friday vs. Utah Hockey Club).

McDavid waits out Quick on a 2-on-1 for his second of the night

