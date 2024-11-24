GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Rangers 2

EDMONTON, AB – Raining goals on the Rangers.

Captain Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist, while forward Vasily Podkolzin scored his first goal in Blue & Orange to open the scoring in a thrilling 6-2 victory over the New York Rangers on Saturday night at Rogers Place.

Podkolzin notched his first Oilers goal with 2:26 left in the first period before defenceman Darnell Nurse marked his return from a three-game absence with an upper-body injury by scoring shorthanded with nine seconds left in the opening 20 minutes.

Winger Connor Brown recorded assists on both first-period goals and would finish the night with two helpers along with Mattias Janmark, who connected with Brown on Nurse's short-handed effort in the opening frame.

Leon Draisaitl tied himself for first place in the NHL's goalscoring race with his 16th goal of the season during the middle frame, where defenceman Evan Bouchard also showed his resilience by sniping his sixth goal past Rangers' netminder Jonathan Quick to make it 4-0 with just over eight minutes left in the middle frame.

Connor McDavid scored two beautiful goals in the third period – one off a sublime pass by Bouchard and the other a terrific solo effort – to cap off Edmonton's scoring in the eventual 6-2 triumph for the Oilers on Hockey Fights Cancer Night at Rogers Place.

Goaltender Stuart Skinner made 32 saves on 34 shots, letting in late tallies to Artemi Panarin in the second and third periods. Rangers netminder Jonathan Quick was tagged for six goals on 40 shots in the defeat for the Blueshirts.

The Oilers now sit 11-9-2 on the season as they enter a six-day break before facing Utah Hockey Club this coming Friday when they begin a three-game road trip against the NHL's expansion franchise.