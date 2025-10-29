GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Mammoth 3

EDMONTON, AB – What's bigger than a Mammoth?

How about that middle frame from the Edmonton Oilers?

Wearing their new alternate jerseys for the first time, the Edmonton Oilers scored five times during the second period on Tuesday, snapping a seven-game win streak for the Utah Mammoth with a 6-3 victory at Rogers Place that improved their record to 5-4-2 this season.

After Logan Cooley and JJ Peterka scored early to give the Mammoth a 2-0 lead through 20 minutes, Mattias Ekholm and Isaac Howard kicked off a five-goal middle frame from the Oilers with two goals in 2:51 early in the stanza, followed by carbon-copy goals from Leon Draisaitl and Ty Emberson just 37 seconds apart later in the frame before Connor McDavid notched his first of two goals in the final three minutes of the period to make it 5-3 for the hosts.

McDavid added an empty-netter in the third period, and Stuart Skinner finished with 20 saves to earn his third victory of the campaign.

Defenceman Evan Bouchard extended his point streak to five games after recording three assists, with six different Oilers recording multiple points in the victory, thanks to the help of their five-goal second period that flipped the script against one of the hottest teams in the NHL right now.

The Oilers will look to keep things going when they continue their three-game homestand at Rogers Place on Thursday against the New York Rangers.