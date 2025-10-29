GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Mammoth 3

Six different Oilers recorded multiple points on Tuesday night after Edmonton scored five goals in the second period at Rogers Place to earn 6-3 comeback victory over the Mammoth

Utah Mammoth v Edmonton Oilers

© 2025 NHLI

By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – What's bigger than a Mammoth?

How about that middle frame from the Edmonton Oilers?

Wearing their new alternate jerseys for the first time, the Edmonton Oilers scored five times during the second period on Tuesday, snapping a seven-game win streak for the Utah Mammoth with a 6-3 victory at Rogers Place that improved their record to 5-4-2 this season.

After Logan Cooley and JJ Peterka scored early to give the Mammoth a 2-0 lead through 20 minutes, Mattias Ekholm and Isaac Howard kicked off a five-goal middle frame from the Oilers with two goals in 2:51 early in the stanza, followed by carbon-copy goals from Leon Draisaitl and Ty Emberson just 37 seconds apart later in the frame before Connor McDavid notched his first of two goals in the final three minutes of the period to make it 5-3 for the hosts.

McDavid added an empty-netter in the third period, and Stuart Skinner finished with 20 saves to earn his third victory of the campaign.

Defenceman Evan Bouchard extended his point streak to five games after recording three assists, with six different Oilers recording multiple points in the victory, thanks to the help of their five-goal second period that flipped the script against one of the hottest teams in the NHL right now.

The Oilers will look to keep things going when they continue their three-game homestand at Rogers Place on Thursday against the New York Rangers.

The Oilers score five in the second period of a 6-3 win over Utah

A 'MAMMOTH' TASK

With the help of a couple of breaks, Utah made it an uphill battle for the Oilers by taking a 2-0 lead through 20 minutes behind goals from two members of their strong offensive cast that's lit up the NHL early this season in Logan Cooley and JJ Peterka.

Winger Jack Roslovic struck the post on a strong individual rush near the 11-minute mark, but defenceman Darnell Nurse would bobble the puck at the other end while inside Edmonton's zone as his team changed, which led to Utah opening the scoring at 10:35 on a broken play.

Former Oil Kings forward and Edmonton product Dylan Guenther grabbed the loose puck, bobbled it himself and then turned inside the right circle before seeking out Cooley across the slot with a pass that was finished far side on Stuart Skinner inside the post to make it 1-0 on his eighth goal of the season.

With 2:15 remaining in the period, the Mammoth doubled their lead after the puck hit the linesman along the boards in the neutral zone and fell into the path of Peterka, who came down the left side and sniped an unassisted marker short side over Skinner's blocker to give the German double-digit points this year.

The Mammoth came into Tuesday's contest as winners of seven straight games, outscoring opponents 37-24 in their opening 10 games of the season, and they already had more combined goals in the first period than they did over two visits to Edmonton last season that ended in 7-1 and 4-1 defeats.

The Oilers outscored the Mammoth 15-5 last season and were looking to remain one of only two teams in the NHL without a loss of any kind against the League's newest franchise (3-0-0).

MASSIVE FIVE-GOAL ANSWER

If it was going to be a 'Mammoth' ask for the Oilers, it was going to take a heroic response.

Not one, two, three or four goals, but FIVE in this middle frame.

The Oilers tied things up in the first four minutes of the period on a blast from Mattias Ekholm just 22 seconds into the frame, before Isaac Howard capitalized on a loose puck only 2:51 later to pick up his second career NHL goal off a terrific forecheck from Adam Henrique to force the puck in front for the rookie.

Ekholm's tally was his first goal of the season before he'd notch an assist on Ty Emberson’s goal later in the period, while Leon Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard recorded the assists to stretch their respective point streaks to six and five games. Howard's 2-2 equalizer marked the rookie forward's first career point at Rogers Place and his second goal in a week after scoring his first in a 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators last Tuesday in the nation's capital.

After Barrett Hayton made the most of a misplayed puck behind the net from Skinner just over five minutes later to restore Utah's lead, the Oilers struck twice in 37 seconds on near carbon-copy goals from Leon Draisaitl and Ty Emberson, tucking home huge rebounds from Mammoth netminder Karel Vejmelka in the right circle to quickly put their side ahead 4-3 with under six minutes left in an exciting second period from the hosts.

Draisaitl, who turned 30 years old on Monday, tied last October’s goal total (8G) with his eighth goal of the season against Utah before Emberson lit the lamp for the first time this season to give the Oilers the advantage less than a minute later.

Draisaitl hammers home a rebound to tie the game at 3-3 vs. Utah

With their foot still firmly on the gas, the Oilers had their first multi-goal lead thanks to their top line of Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Connor McDavid and Andrew Mangiapane, who saved Edmonton's best for last in a five-goal middle frame with a terrific exchange from 93 and 97 in the last three minutes of the period.

McDavid turned with the puck at the top of the circle after Jake Walman poked it to him off a potential opportunity for the Mammoth to escape their zone, with the Oilers' captain exchanging passes with Nugent-Hopkins in the slot between the defending stick of Nate Schmidt and ripping it past Vejmelka.

It was a heroic response from the Oilers, who took a 5-3 lead into the final frame.

McDavid scores the fifth Oilers goal of the middle frame vs. Utah

THIRD PERIOD

The Mammoth had two looks on the power play to the Oilers' one in the third period, but the hosts weren't about to undo their hard work.

After two heroic kills from Edmonton's penalty kill in the final frame, McDavid capped off a 6-3 victory with an empty-netter with 2:26 remaining in regulation, giving the captain a two-goal game and the Oilers a massive come-from-behind win against one of the NHL's hottest teams.

McDavid adds an empty-netter to make it 6-3 over the Mammoth

