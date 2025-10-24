GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Canadiens 5

EDMONTON, AB – Are you not entertained?!

In a crazy all-Canadian clash at Rogers Place, the Edmonton Oilers scored three goals in the third period after giving up three of their own to the Montreal Canadiens in the middle frame, with winger Vasily Podkolzin notching the game-winner with 1:09 remaining in regulation of a 6-5 victory on Thursday night.

After David Tomasek's first NHL goal and tallies from Adam Henrique and Andrew Mangiapane put the Oilers up 3-1 with six-and-a-half minutes left in the second, the Canadiens scored three goals in 1:52 ahead of the intermission before Alex Newhook made it 5-3 with his second of the game early in the third.

Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each scored their fifth goals of the season on back-to-back power plays for the Oilers midway through the final stanza before Podkolzin capped off an incredible contest with a terrific backhand finish past netminder Sam Montembault in the final two minutes of play.

The dramatic victory gives the Oilers back-to-back wins after ending a three-game losing streak in the final game of their lengthy five-game road trip after defeating the Ottawa Senators 3-2 in overtime on Tuesday night in the nation's capital.

Oilers captain Connor McDavid had three assists, while defencemen Jake Walman and Darnell Nurse each had two helpers.

Cole Caufield and Alex Newhook each scored twice for the Canadiens, who'd won six of their past seven games prior to Thursday's wild one in Oil Country after defeating the Calgary Flames the previous night in the first of back-to-back games.

The Oilers head back out on the road for a back-to-back of their own when they pay a visit the Seattle Kraken and Vancouver Canucks this weekend.