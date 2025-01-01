GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Utah 1

EDMONTON, AB – See U(tah) next year.

The Edmonton Oilers concluded 2024 with a 4-1 victory over Utah Hockey Club on New Year's Eve, bouncing back from back-to-back weekend defeats on to ring in the new year on a winning note at Rogers Place.

Connor Brown and Connor McDavid both had two assists for the Oilers to push their respective point streaks to five and 12 games, picking up the helpers on Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' and Troy Stecher's tallies that came 20 seconds apart during the second period.

Mattias Ekholm opened the scoring with his sixth goal of the season and added an assist on Leon Draisaitl's empty-netter late in regulation, giving the German his league-leading 27th goal of the season.

Goaltender Stuart Skinner made 26 saves on 27 shots, while Vasily Podkolzin and Ty Emberson each added assists in the victory.

The Oilers enter 2025 with a 22-12-3 overall record, having won 12 of their last 15 games (12-2-1) as they look toward their first challenge of the new year on Friday night when they host the Anaheim Ducks at Rogers Place.