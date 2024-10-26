GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Penguins 0

EDMONTON, AB – Randy Gregg & Craig MacTavish will be enshrined in the Oilers Hall of Fame as winners on Friday night.

Shut-out winners, to be exact.

After the Oilers recorded 50 shots on Friday night, winger Viktor Arvidsson recorded his first three points in Blue & Orange by picking up three assists, while goaltender Stuart Skinner was perfect after making all 27 saves for his fifth career shutout in a 4-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Hall of Fame Night at Rogers Place.

"If you do that, you're going to get results eventually," said Mattias Ekholm, who scored on the power play in the third period. "It was just a matter of the puck going in, and at the end of the day, it sure did in a good way.

"We've just got to keep it rolling."

Vasily Podkolzin also tallied his first point with the Oilers, garnering a secondary helper on Evan Bouchard's marker that made it 2-0 in the second period, and Zach Hyman notched his 400th career point with an assist on Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' first goal of the campaign that came just 16 seconds into the final frame.

Ekholm added a power-play goal in the third period, cementing the Oilers a 4-0 victory that improves their overall record to 3-4-1.

The Oilers will hit the road on Saturday for a three-game road trip that begins Sunday at Little Caesar's Arena against the Detroit Red Wings.