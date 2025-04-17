GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Sharks 0

SAN JOSE, CA – Shuttin' out the regular season in style.
The Edmonton Oilers earned a 3-0 shutout victory over the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Wednesday to close out their regular season, receiving 18 saves from Stuart Skinner and a multi-point game from Ty Emberson while captain Connor McDavid was able to reach 100 points for the fifth straight year.
The captain provided the primary assist on Emberson's opening goal in the first period that led to the defenceman firing through a shot from the point for his second goal of the campaign – both against his former Sharks team – resulting in McDavid hitting the century mark for the eighth time in his career with his 10th assist in his last four games.
"Amazing," Stuart Skinner said of his captain. "I mean, he's the best player in the world for a reason, right? Being able to get 100, it's just milestone after milestone for that guy. He's obviously a legend and a great leader, so what else is there to say?
"He's 97, the captain and the best player in the world."