GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Sharks 0

Emberson then picked up a secondary helper later the second period on Max Jones' first goal with the Oilers to officially record his first career multi-point game, while Jones' tally put an end to his 33-game goal drought that dated back over a year ago to Mar. 1, 2024 when he was part of the Anaheim Ducks.

Veteran winger Corey Perry made it 3-0 into an empty net to finish his regular season with 19 goals, and Jeff Skinner added an assist to conclude his campaign on 699 career points entering what'll be his first-ever visit to the Stanley Cup Playoffs after playing 1,078 games without an appearance.

Goaltender Stuart Skinner was steady with 18 saves to record his third-career shutout against the Sharks after looking composed over his last two starts against Winnipeg and San Jose, stopping 35 of the 36 total shots he faced.

"You want to stay with the same mentality as tonight going into the first round," Skinner said. "You don't want to try too much when you're going into a playoff game, but it's going to be a lot of energy and a lot of work going into it. I think for me just building off of this, I thought I played well, shook a little bit more rust off and I'm ready to go for the first round."

The Oilers now embark on what they hope will be another long playoff journey, starting with another matchup against the Kings in the first round where they're expected to receive reinforcements as players like Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman, Trent Frederic and Jake Walman get healthy for Game 1.

"There's been a lot of injuries, a lot of rotating doors of guys coming in and guys coming out, guys playing shorthanded, guys playing a little bit hurt, but I think it's been been good," Emberson said. "Everyone has stepped up. Some guys played in different roles and different situations, and I think it's been really good. We've kind of found our game going into playoffs here."