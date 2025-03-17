GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Rangers 1

NEW YORK, NY – Grindin' it out in the Garden.

The Edmonton Oilers scored two third-period goals from Viktor Arvidsson and Connor McDavid and went 3-for-3 on the penalty kill on Sunday night to claim a 3-1 victory over the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden, winning consecutive games to close out their four-game Eastern road trip.

"Very important. The best way for us to finish the road trip I think, especially the way that things started," Stuart Skinner said. We got a long flight going back home, gonna be getting in late, so it's a lot. It's a much better feeling going back home, getting some sleep and knowing that you're able to at least get four points."

Corey Perry scored his 15th goal of the season on the power play in the first period before Will Cuylle responded with the only goal of the middle frame to make it 1-1 heading into the final stanza, where Arvidsson notched his ninth of the year before McDavid provided the Oilers insurance with less than four minutes remaining to secure the Blue & Orange the win in the world's most famous arena in Midtown Manhattan.

Leon Draisaitl now owns the longest point streak in the NHL this sason after pushing his personal point streak to a career-high 18 games with an assist on Perry's goal, while Ryan Nugent-Hopkins was stellar on a line with Arvidsson and Vasily Podkolzin all night and contributed three helpers in the win.

Goaltender Stuart Skinner was phenomenal, making 21 saves in the victory as the Oilers improved to 39-24-4 this season – moving back ahead of the Los Angeles Kings for second place in the Pacific Division.

The Oilers return home to begin a three-game homestand on Tuesday night with the inaugural visit from Utah Hockey Club to Rogers Place.