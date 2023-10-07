GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Kraken 1

EDMONTON, AB - Now, the real fun begins.

The Edmonton Oilers closed out their pre-season schedule with a 3-1 win over the Seattle Kraken at Rogers Place on Friday night after receiving goals from Connor McDavid, Zach Hyman and Evander Kane in the victory that sends them into the regular season on a three-game exhibition win streak.

Jared McCann scored unassisted to open the scoring in the first period before Evan Bouchard provided the primary assist on McDavid's fourth marker of the preseason, sending Edmonton & Seattle into the first intermission all square at 1-1.

Zach Hyman went top shelf in the middle frame to secure the Oilers a lead they wouldn't relinquish, with Evander Kane's bar-town tally in the final frame providing the insurance in front of netminder Jack Campbell, who was strong once again for Edmonton with his third 30-plus save performance of the preseason after stopping 35-of-36 Kraken shots.

The Oilers open their regular season on Wednesday night in Vancouver for the first game of a home-and-away set against the Canucks.