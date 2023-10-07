News Feed

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Kraken (10.06.23)

BLOG: Ekholm staying present through injury recovery with his veteran presence

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Kraken (10.06.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Kraken (10.05.23)

RELEASE: Oilers sign Brady Stonehouse to entry-level contract

POST-GAME: Connor connection on display in Battle of Alberta blowout

GAME RECAP: Oilers 7, Flames 2

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Flames (10.04.23)

BLOG: Oilers staying focused on the process and the present

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Flames (10.04.23)

RELEASE: Alberta's own Nickelback to perform at Heritage Classic

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Flames (10.03.23)

BLOG: Ekholm, McLeod recoveries trending in 'the right direction' says Woodcroft

RELEASE: Bourgault loaned to Bakersfield, Griffith and Hamblin on waivers

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Kraken 1 (10.03.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Kraken (10.03.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Kraken

BLOG: Broberg, Holloway win Oilers pickleball tournament

GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Kraken 1

Goals from McDavid, Hyman, and Kane along with 35 saves from Jack Campbell secure Edmonton the 3-1 victory over Seattle in their final pre-season tune-up at Rogers Place on Friday

By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB - Now, the real fun begins.

The Edmonton Oilers closed out their pre-season schedule with a 3-1 win over the Seattle Kraken at Rogers Place on Friday night after receiving goals from Connor McDavid, Zach Hyman and Evander Kane in the victory that sends them into the regular season on a three-game exhibition win streak.

Jared McCann scored unassisted to open the scoring in the first period before Evan Bouchard provided the primary assist on McDavid's fourth marker of the preseason, sending Edmonton & Seattle into the first intermission all square at 1-1.

Zach Hyman went top shelf in the middle frame to secure the Oilers a lead they wouldn't relinquish, with Evander Kane's bar-town tally in the final frame providing the insurance in front of netminder Jack Campbell, who was strong once again for Edmonton with his third 30-plus save performance of the preseason after stopping 35-of-36 Kraken shots.

The Oilers open their regular season on Wednesday night in Vancouver for the first game of a home-and-away set against the Canucks.

Recap: Seattle Kraken @ Edmonton Oilers 10.6.23

FIRST PERIOD

After pressure from the Kraken forecheck forced Evan Bouchard into a turnover that led to Seattle's opening goal, the defenceman was determined to get it back.

A diligent effort from former Oilers winger Jordan Eberle at hounding the back of Bouchard inside Edmonton's zone created a turnover up the middle for Jared McCann to intercept in the neutral zone, where the former 40-goal scorer for Seattle picked up speed before firing an unassisted short-side snipe over the right pad of Jack Campbell on the Kraken's second shot of the hockey game.

The Oilers had outshot the visitors 12-2 at that point, with Zach Hyman having missed the opportunity to put the hosts ahead on three breakaway opportunities that were shut down by Seattle netminder Philipp Grubauer.

But despite serving up the giveaway that directly resulted in Seattle's first goal, Bouchard was pivotal in providing an immediate response for Edmonton.

Bouchard crossed the Kraken blueline with Connor McDavid streaking to the back door, and No. 2 connected a perfect feed onto the tape of the captain to tap into an open net for his fourth goal of the exhibition campaign and square the score at 1-1 heading into the first intermission.

McDavid finishes a brilliant Bouchard pass to make it 1-1

SECOND PERIOD

The Blue & Orange pulled ahead by the end of the middle frame thanks to Zach Hyman and netminder Jack Campbell despite being heavily outshot 17-5 in the period.

Hyman was unlucky not to find the scoresheet in the opening 20 minutes, but there was nothing lucky about his power-play finish that started in Edmonton's zone off a slick little takeaway from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins with just under four minutes remaining in the second period.

The Kraken stormed up the ice on an odd-man short-handed rush, but with Nugent-Hopkins tracking down Brandon Tanev on the backcheck, No. 93 stole the puck to send the Oilers back up the ice with numbers. The longest-tenured Oilers skater sifted a pass over to Hyman, who cut back into the middle around a diving Kraken defender before sending his shot into the top-left corner of Grubauer's goal to give Edmonton the lead before the second intermission.

Hyman goes top shelf after a feed from Nugent-Hopkins

Tanev had the opportunity to take the goal back for the Kraken with 22 seconds left in the period, but Campbell came up with his biggest save of the night with a terrific reactionary glove stop after the puck bounced right back into the winger's path off a Seattle offensive opportunity.

A few days back when these two teams met at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, the Oilers goalie completely denied McCann with a sprawling glove save. So you might imagine that he's in the heads of Edmonton's Pacific Division foes.

THIRD PERIOD

It was a sensational snipe that sealed Edmonton the victory.

The Oilers were penalized to begin the final period after Adam Erne was given an instigator penalty for starting a brawl at the end of the second period. But after a strong penalty kill, Kane picked up the puck on the right side in the neutral zone before going bar down on Grubauer from inside the right circle just four seconds after Erne exited the box.

The goal provided the insurance on Edmonton's third-straight win of the preseason that'll provide plenty of momentum heading into Wednesday's season-opener at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

Kane snipes a short-side goal on Grubauer to make it 3-1

PARTING WORDS

Check back following tonight's game for post-game reaction from the Oilers locker room.