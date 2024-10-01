GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Canucks 2 (Preseason - SO)

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers squeaked past the Vancouver Canucks in the shootout on Monday night with a 3-2 victory at Rogers Place in their final home game of the preseason.

After Corey Perry and Ben Gleason found the scoresheet in the third period, the Oilers and Canucks were blanked in overtime to set up Leon Draisaitl's slap shot in Round 2 of the shootout before Viktor Arvidsson notched the winner against goaltender Kevin Lankinen to secure the victory in Round 3 for the Blue & Orange.

Making his second pre-season appearance, Oilers' goaltender Stuart Skinner stopped 21 of 23 shots, while captain Connor McDavid contributed assists on both of Edmonton's tallies in the final frame.

The Oilers have two pre-season contests remaining as they hit the road to face Seattle (Wednesday) and Vancouver (Friday) before facing Winnipeg in the season opener at Rogers Place on Oct. 9.