GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Canadiens 2 (OT)

EDMONTON, AB – Très magnifique, Evan Bouchard.

Defenceman Evan Bouchard scored with 6.9 seconds left in overtime and added an assist on Thursday night to earn the Edmonton Oilers the extra point in a 3-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens at Rogers Place.

Connor McDavid set up Bouchard in the dying stages of sudden death to beat goaltender Sam Montembault from the left side for his 11th goal of the campaign. McDavid had two assists, including the game-winning helper, to put an end to his 11-game run without recording an even strength point despite posting two goals and nine assists on the power play over that span.

Newcomer Max Jones recorded an assist in his Oilers debut with the helper on Corey Perry's 14th tally of the season in the first period, while Leon Draisaitl picked up a goal and an assist to extend his point streak to 13 games while passing Mark Messier (392) for the fourth-most goals in franchise history.

Goaltender Stuart Skinner made 25 saves, including four in overtime, to record his 21st victory of the campaign in an impressive performance.

The Oilers will wrap up their three-game homestand at Rogers Place this week on Saturday night against the Dallas Stars.