GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Canadiens 2 (OT)

Evan Bouchard scores the winner with 6.9 seconds left in overtime on Thursday night to give the Oilers the extra point in a 3-2 victory over the Canadiens at Rogers Place

By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – Très magnifique, Evan Bouchard.

Defenceman Evan Bouchard scored with 6.9 seconds left in overtime and added an assist on Thursday night to earn the Edmonton Oilers the extra point in a 3-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens at Rogers Place.

Connor McDavid set up Bouchard in the dying stages of sudden death to beat goaltender Sam Montembault from the left side for his 11th goal of the campaign. McDavid had two assists, including the game-winning helper, to put an end to his 11-game run without recording an even strength point despite posting two goals and nine assists on the power play over that span.

Newcomer Max Jones recorded an assist in his Oilers debut with the helper on Corey Perry's 14th tally of the season in the first period, while Leon Draisaitl picked up a goal and an assist to extend his point streak to 13 games while passing Mark Messier (392) for the fourth-most goals in franchise history.

Goaltender Stuart Skinner made 25 saves, including four in overtime, to record his 21st victory of the campaign in an impressive performance.

The Oilers will wrap up their three-game homestand at Rogers Place this week on Saturday night against the Dallas Stars.

The Oilers defeat Montreal 3-2 on Bouchard's sudden-death winner

FIRST PERIOD

Looks like Max Jones is going to fit in just fine in wearing Oilers uniform – especially if he's strapped next to another London Knights alumni in veteran Corey Perry, who continues to have an exceptional year at the age of 39 after opening the scoring in the first frame with his 14th goal of the season.

Following his acquisition from the Bruins earlier this week along with Trent Frederic, Jones was making his Oilers debut on Thursday night playing on the fourth line and had a wide-open shooting chance on his very-first shift when he was set up for a one-timer by Kasperi Kapanen, but goaltender Sam Montembault stopped it with a left-pad save along the ice.

Goaltender Stuart Skinner was up to the task for the Oilers to begin the all-Canadian matchup by making six confident saves in the opening 10 minutes, including a reaction stop getting his glove to a Cole Caufield one-timer in the right circle before he slid across his crease a few minutes later to deny Josh Anderson on a partial odd-man rush.

Jones gets his first Oilers point on Perry's 14th goal of the season

The Oilers would break the deadlock not long after, with Jones escaping the defensive zone with the puck near the midway mark of the frame before throwing a saucer pass behind the Canadiens' defence that managed to find its way onto the tape of another streaking London Knights alumni.

The pass from Jones tipped off the stick of a Montreal defenceman and into the path of Perry, who came in all alone against Sam Montembault and dragged his back-hand finish under the crossbar to notch his 14th goal of the season and lift the Oilers into a 1-0 lead.

The two forwards spent a half a season together with the Anaheim Ducks in 2018-19 and each won Memorial Cups with London during their OHL careers (Perry - 2005, Jones - 2016).

The Oilers could've doubled their lead on an extended five-on-three power play, but after Cole Caufield came onto the ice at even strength and took the puck away from another Edmonton debutant in defenceman Cam Dineen, the winger would tie the game at 1-1 by burying his own rebound with 4:46 to go in the opening period.

Caufield's equalizer was his 31st goal of the season and his fourth in as many games for Montreal, who came into Thursday on a five-game win streak.

Max speaks after Thursday's win over Montreal in his debut

SECOND PERIOD

Leon Draisaitl just can't stop scoring right now, and he's doing it every way possible as the German continues to run away with the NHL's lead for goals this season with his 46th marker that moved him ahead of Mark Messier for fourth place on Edmonton's all-time goal-scoring list.

The Canadiens were guilty of too many men in the opening minute of the frame, and Draisaitl would put away the go-ahead goal 26 seconds into the man advantage with a beautiful snipe far side on Sam Montembault from the top of the opposite right circle – the opposite of where he usually finds himself located on the power play.

With the 393rd goal of his career, Draisaitl surpassed Mark Messier (392) for the fourth-most goals in Oilers franchise history and now trails only Wayne Gretzky (583), Jari Kurri (474) and Glenn Anderson (417) on that list. It took Draisiaitl 70 fewer games to reach the mark, needing only 781 games to pass Messier, who did it in 851 games in an Oilers uniform.

Draisaitl's 46 goals this season are 11 better than Winnipeg's Mark Scheifele as the next closest in the NHL's goal-scoring race.

However, the Habs once again tied things up before the break, turning a rush started by defenceman Lane Hutson behind the Montreal net into a zone entry and a pass into the slot for winger Joel Armia, who connected on a one-timer and beat Stuart Skinner five-hole along the ice with 10:19 gone in the second.

Draisaitl snipes his league-leading 46th goal on the power play

THIRD PERIOD

Defenceman Cam Dineen had his opportunity to pick up a point in his Oilers debut in the first minute of the final frame when he came around the Montreal net and out front to force Sam Montembault into an important save with the score all square at 2-2 to begin the third period.

The Canadiens had a power play early in the period when Evan Bouchard took a tripping penalty against Nick Suzuki, but winger Mattias Janmark had the best opportunity to take the lead on a short-handed breakaway that the Swede didn't get a hold of when he tried to put a backhand against Montembault.

Edmonton looked the more likely team to break the deadlock before the end of regulation and somehow didn't find a way to take the lead on Connor McDavid's rebound attempt with 4:58 remaining that struck the near post before escaping out the other side of the Montreal crease.

The teams headed to overtime tied at 2-2 to determine the extra point after the Oilers outshot the Canadiens 9-6 in the final period and 32-24 over the full 60 minutes.

Bouchard buries the OT winner to give the Oilers a 3-2 victory

OVERTIME

It's been too long since we've played La Bamba at home.

Why not leave it late in extra time?

Thanks to a February schedule for the Oilers spent the majority away from Rogers Place because of the 4 Nations Face-Off and a five-game road trip coming out of the break, the Blue & Orange hadn't experienced a win on home ice since Jan. 27 against the Seattle Kraken – a span of 38 days – until defenceman Evan Bouchard waited until there were 6.9 seconds remaining in overtime to deposit McDavid's dish past Sam Montembault for the winner.

Stuart Skinner made two crucial stops on defenceman Mike Matheson in overtime before the Oilers were eyeing up a last-gasp winner with McDavid, Draisaitl and Bouchard cycling the puck around Montreal's zone with time winding down in extra time. McDavid found the opening after coming through the slot and saucering a pass through forward Jake Anderson betweenn the hashmarks to pick out Bouchard on the other side, who squeaked his shot under the left arm of Montembault to win the Oilers the extra point.

Bouchard's tally was his 11th goal of the season, while a primary assist for Connor McDavid ended the Oilers captain's 11-game run without an even-strength point.

Evan speaks to the media after scoring the OT winner vs. Montreal

