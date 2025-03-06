BLOG: Frederic & Jones excited to get started in Oil Country

EDMONTON, AB – “Dear lord,” muttered Max Jones as he walked through the facilities at Rogers Place for the first time.

The newly-acquired winger from the Boston Bruins stood at the entrance to the Oilers dressing room for a few extra seconds upon his arrival at Rogers Place on Thursday to process what he’d just seen, because he'll never have another ‘awe-inspiring’ moment like this one walking through a rink for the first time.

After coming to Edmonton as part of the package deal with Boston on Tuesday that sent himself, Trent Frederic and the rights to forward Petr Hauser to the Oilers in a three-team trade that involved the Bruins and Devils, Jones already can’t wait to be a part of the action in Oil Country and give everything for their push to get back to the Stanley Cup Final this season with the help of his physical approach to the game.

“This facility here is unbelievable,” he said in his morning media availability. “I think it's testament to the city and the fans and the culture here, so I'm just honored to really be a part of it, learn from these guys and do what I can to help."

"It's been a crazy 24 hours, a crazy season, but it's just hockey, so I'm excited to play here in a great city that loves their team."