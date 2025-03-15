GAME RECAP: Oilers 2, Islanders 1 (OT)

FIRST PERIOD

That was an all-too-familiar opening frame from goaltender Ilya Sorokin after he stonewalled the Oilers for all 17 saves in a first period that was well and truly dominated by the visitors in the 'Battle of Blue & Orange' at UBS Arena.

Those who recall Edmonton's defeat here over three years ago will remember the Russian netminder making a career-high 49 saves in a 3-0 victory that also saw Jean-Gabriel Pageau pick up a pair of goals to drop them to 10-10-0 early in the 2022-23 season.

With some new line combinations to try out on Friday, the Oilers had the start they wanted to make sure that didn't happen again, but lacked the opening goal they deserved at the end of a scoreless opening 20 minutes that saw one-way traffic off the Hempstead Turnpike on Long Island.

Sorokin's first brilliant save came on a great look for Corey Perry in the first two minutes before Leon Draisaitl was given a free look from the slot off an Islanders turnover minutes later that was blockered aside by the shot-stopper. Playing next to Corey Perry and Connor Brown on the second line on Friday, Draisaitl had another Grade-A look from inside the left circle that he tried to go short side with before it was pushed away by Sorokin.

Vasily Podkolzin would be denied next when a rebound popped loose to him around the crease before Sorokin was able to get his right toe to his countryman's second effort to keep it level with just under six minutes left in the opening frame. Head Coach Kris Knoblauch's shuffling of the lines was having the response he wanted on his group, but the results just hadn't surfaced yet in this one.

Arguably Edmonton's best chance of the first period came while shorthanded with Connor McDavid in the box for cross-checking in the final five minutes, where Connor Brown had a partial breakaway but was thwarted by the glove of Sorokin, who was the only reason it wasn't a multi-goal Oilers lead.