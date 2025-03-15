GAME RECAP: Oilers 2, Islanders 1 (OT)

ELMONT, NY – What an overtime period.
What a pass from Calvin Pickard.
What a way to reach 100 points, Leon Draisaitl.
Leon Draisaitl scored twice to reach 100 points on the season in incredible fashion on Friday night on Long Island, finishing off an incredible sequence in overtime that saw goaltender Calvin Pickard record an assist to give the Edmonton Oilers a 2-1 victory over the New York Islanders at UBS Arena.
The German forward extended his career-best point streak to 17 games by scoring his 48th and 49th goals of the campaign, including a terrific sudden-death winner that began on the tape of Pickard, who kept the play alive in overtime by moving it to Connor McDavid to suppy the pass that sent Draisaitl in alone to put an end to Edmonton's two-game losing streak.
Draisaitl reached 100 points for the sixth time in his career, and for the fourth consecutive season, to get the Oilers back to winning ways following two losses as part of their four-game road trip this week through the states of New York and New Jersey.
In addition to his vital helper in overtime, Pickard made 25 saves in the victory, which improved the Oilers record to 38-24-4 this season that regains second place in the Pacific Division for the Blue & Orange.
The Oilers will wrap up their four-game road trip on Sunday nigght at Madison Square Garden against the New York Rangers.