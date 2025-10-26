GAME RECAP: Kraken 3, Oilers 2

SEATTLE, WA – Kraken captain Jordan Eberle scored twice on Saturday in a 3-2 defeat for the Edmonton Oilers at Climate Pledge Arena in their first of back-to-back games on the West Coast this weekend.

Defenceman Evan Bouchard scored his first goal of the season on the power play to make it 2-1 in the second period, extending his point streak to three games, but Darnell Nurse's deflection in the final frame for his first goal 2:24 after Eberle restored the two-goal lead for the Kraken wouldn't be enough.

"I thought our process was a little better than the other night, but we forced Stu to make some big saves, especially there off the rush, and probably gave up a few," Nurse said. "For us, we gotta keep plugging away at our game."

Leon Draisaitl had two assists, while Ryan Nugent-Hopkins added a helper to extend their point streaks to four and three games, respectively.

The Oilers will finish their back-to-back set at Rogers Arena on Sunday against the Vancouver Canucks.

"Every time we play Vancouver, it's a tough match," Nurse said. "They're a team that comes out and plays hard. So for us, it's that connectedness. We talked about being five players all over the ice, upping our work ethic and winning our battles and those cliché things that allow you to work yourself out of a slump."