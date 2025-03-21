GAME RECAP: Jets 4, Oilers 3 (OT)

EDMONTON, AB – Full marks for the team effort, but only a point to show for it.

The Edmonton Oilers dug deep to earn a point against the Winnipeg Jets in a 4-3 overtime defeat at Rogers Place, fighting through the absence of Leon Draisaitl and the loss of Connor McDavid late in the second period on Thursday to garner an important point in the Pacific Division standings.

"I think we played really well," Darnell Nurse said. "There were obviously challenges throughout the game, whether that was losing guys and a few PKs there at the end, but I think that our team battled hard and found a way to get a point."

Winger Jeff Skinner scored twice for his 12th and 13th goals of the season before Edmonton and Winnipeg were locked into a 2-2 tie in the final minute of the middle frame when McDavid appeared to be in some discomfort at the end of his shift and was later ruled out for the third period with a lower-body injury.

After Brandon Tanev put the Jets ahead under four minutes into the final stanza, Zach Hyman tied the game at 3-3 with his 25th goal of the campaign, and goaltender Stuart Skinner would have to be replaced by Calvin Pickard for the final five minutes of regulation and overtime because of concussion protocol.

The penalty kill went 4-for-4 after improving to 18-for-18 over their last six games by stopping the Jets with 2:30 remaining in the third period, but in overtime, it was an unfortunate finish to what was a great team effort.

Winger Kyle Connor scored the sudden-death winner on a wrist shot under the right arm of Pickard to earn the Western Conference-leading Jets the victory, putting an end to Edmonton's three-game winning streak despite earning themselves a hard-earned point on home ice.

McDavid had extended his point streak to 13 games (4G, 15A) prior to his lower-body injury, while defenceman Darnell Nurse picked up two assists. Head Coach didn't have any updates on McDavid after the game.

The Oilers will hope to hear good news on their captain's status before they host the Seattle Kraken at Rogers Place on Saturday night.