GAME RECAP: Islanders 1, Oilers 0

EDMONTON, AB – Sorokin stole the show, and that's the way it goes.

Ilya Sorokin stopped all 35 shots he faced to earn the shutout in a terrific performance, while Anthony Duclair scored the only goal on the power play with 6:18 left in regulation for the New York Islanders on Thursday night at Rogers Place in a narrow 1-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers.

Connor Ingram had a strong night with 17 saves, but the netminder was outduelled in the opposite crease by Sorokin, who picked up his fifth shutout and 15th victory of the season after shutting the Oilers down for 60 minutes and making a handful of clutch saves that included two power plays for Edmonton.

"He played great, but it doesn't really change my job," Ingram said. "I thought he played great, but it's two bad bounces that are the difference in that game. Obviously, he deserves some credit as well, but it's that close, and that's what it's like playing in the NHL. You get a guy who's hot like that with a couple of posts, and that's the difference."

After Leon Draisaitl took a tripping penalty with eight minutes left in regulation, Duclair scored the lone tally that was assisted by Mat Barzal for his 500th career point before the Islanders locked it down at six-on-five with the net empty, including Sorokin's incredible last-ditch save on a Draisaitl one-timer.

The Oilers fall to 23-17-8 this season as they look ahead to beginning a weekend back-to-back on Saturday night at Rogers Arena against the Canucks.