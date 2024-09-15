GAME RECAP: Flames Rookies 3, Oilers Rookies 1

PENTICTON, BC – Centre Carl Berglund scored the Oilers Rookies' lone goal in a 3-1 defeat to the Flames Rookies at the 2024 Young Stars Classic in the Battle of Alberta at South Okanagan Events Centre on Saturday night.

The Swedish forward connected with Matt Savoie in the first period after the St. Albert product won the puck down low with a hard forecheck and found his teammate out front for the opening goal, but the Flames Rookies would score twice before the intermission through Hunter Brzustewicz and Sam Morton before adding an empty-netter from forward Luke Misa late in the third period to seal Flames Rookies the victory.

Goaltender Connor Ungar made 19 saves on 22 shots for the Oilers Rookies, while forward Connor Clattenburg and defenceman Nate Corbet both dropped the gloves in the defeat.

"It's a much different feeling for me personally," Head Coach Colin Chaulk said. "They made way more plays. They made way more interior plays. We skated and we had the puck a lot more. We shot the puck, we got it back and we extended offensive zone plays.

"We made some strides today and the result wasn't what we want, but we're not going backwards. So we've got to celebrate that, talk about some of the things that we did well and try to keep encouraging that confidence."

With the loss, the Oilers Rookies fall to 0-2 heading into their final match of the Young Stars Classic on Monday afternoon against the Jets Rookies.