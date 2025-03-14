GAME RECAP: Devils 3, Oilers 2

NEWARK, NJ – Forward Jesper Bratt and defenceman Simon Nemec scored 1:25 apart for the New Jersey Devils in the third period to sink the Edmonton Oilers to their second straight loss on Thursday night with a 3-2 defeat at Prudential Center.

Leon Draisaitl extended his point streak to a career-best 16 games with his league-leading 47th goal of the campaign in the second period before Evan Bouchard's third goal in four contests pushed his own personal streak to seven to give the Oilers a 3-2 lead with over 15 minutes left in regulation.

The Devils scored twice through traffic less than two minutes apart with over half the third period still to play to restore their advantage, ultimately condemning the Oilers to a 3-2 defeat and their second loss on this four-game road trip through New Jersey and New York.

"It's disheartening that it happened the way it did," Head Coach Kris Knobauch said. "I thought our guys put in a really good effort in the first 40 minutes. Either way, I think it was pretty an even game and back and forth in the third period. I thought we really pushed hard and had a lot of good scoring chances."

Bratt had a goal and two assists for the Devils, and Nemec's first goal of the season wound up as the game winner.

Captain Connor McDavid had two assists in the defeat to extend his assist streak to nine games, while goaltender Stuart Skinner made 18 saves on 21 shots as the Oilers fell to 37-24-4 this season and 3-8-0 in their last 11 games.

"It's one day at a time," defenceman Brett Kulak said. "There are things we did well tonight. You've got to focus on that. It's back to back, so the puck's gonna be dropping again before we know it, so you better feel good and be ready to go."

Edmonton now looks ahead to the second of back-to-back games at UBS Arena against the Islanders on Friday night.

"You've got to work through it," forward Adam Henrique said. "Sometimes, it just takes those ugly ones to get you going the right direction and be able to build, so we've got another opportunity tomorrow and we'll have a good pushback."