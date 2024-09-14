GAME RECAP: Canucks Rookies 2, Oilers Rookies 0

PENTICTON, BC – Couldn't save the day.

Goaltender Nathan Day put in a strong performance with 28 saves, but the 2023 sixth-round pick was outduelled in the opposite crease by Nikita Tolopilo, who made all 21 stops for the Canucks Rookies on Friday night to earn the shutout in a 2-0 defeat for the Oilers Rookies in their opening game of the 2024 Young Stars Classic at South Okanagan Events Centre.

"I think we should give Vancouver a lot of credit," Day said post-game. "They jumped on us early and they capitalized on a few other opportunities there, but I thought they came out hard and they applied a lot of pressure on us."

After a scoreless opening frame, the Canucks Rookies began to show their veteran experience, outshooting the Oilers Rookies by a 24-12 margin over the final two periods and receiving goals from forwards Max Sasson and Christian Felton. Vancouver's top line included their AHL affiliate Abbotsford Canucks' leading scorer Arshdeep Bains alongside top Finnish prospects Aatu Räty and Jonathan Lekkerimäki.

"Obviously you're playing a lot older guys than what you're used to, but I think I prepared myself well to handle these shots and the play out here, so it wasn't anything new to me," Day said. "I felt really good out there and I thought it was a pretty good game all around. The team and everyone played ball."

The Oilers Rookies will be back in action on Saturday night in Penticton when they face the Flames Rookies, with the match being streamed live on Oilers+ at 8:30 pm MT.