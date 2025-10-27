GAME RECAP: Canucks 4, Oilers 3 (OT)

VANCOUVER, BC – Kiefer Sherwood scored two goals, including the winner 1:43 into overtime, as the Edmonton Oilers were swept on the West Coast in back-to-back games this weekend by the Seattle Kraken and Vancouver Canucks after dropping a 4-3 result at Rogers Arena on Sunday night.

Sherwood had a goal waved off for offside in the second period before scoring with 39 seconds left in the middle frame to make it 3-1 for the Canucks after Evan Bouchard connected with Leon Draisaitl 2:47 earlier to make it a one-goal game with his first of two goals for the German in his 800th career NHL game.

Winger Jack Roslovic scored his first Oilers goal less than two minutes into the third period, and Draisaitl potted his seventh goal of the season on the power play with 5:03 remaining in regulation to force overtime, but it was Sherwood's deflection in sudden death that gave the Canucks the extra point.

Roslovic finished with a goal and an assist, while a two-goal performance from Leon Draisaitl and a helper from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins extended their point streaks to five and four games, respectively. Vasily Podkolzin, Connor McDavid and Evan Bouchard each contributed helpers, and goaltender Calvin Pickard stopped 23 of 27 shots for the Oilers, whose record dropped to 4-4-2 with the defeat.

The Oilers will return home to open a two-game homestand at Rogers Place on Tuesday night against the Utah Mammoth.