BLOG: Oilers, Canucks hope to limit mistakes & manage momentum swings

EDMONTON, AB – With the ways we’ve seen the momentum shift during this second-round series in both directions, both the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks won’t want to let their focus slip at any moment to keep their opponents from exploiting any advantage on Sunday night

Because in the postseason, every mistake you make has a chance to come back to bite you and become the difference in the game.

“The mindset in playoffs is that you have to be sharp every time you're out there because one moment, one mistake can be the difference maker in a game, and we expect a tight one again tonight,” Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said. “But we’re excited to be back on home ice.”

The Oilers are feeling positive about where their game is as the series shifts to Edmonton tied 1-1 after they erased three separate one-goal leads in Game 1 on Friday before completing the 4-3 victory over the Canucks two nights later in overtime off the stick of Evan Bouchard.

The fight-back attitude of the Oilers was showcased in the resiliency they displayed coming back from one-goal deficits on three separate occasions, including over a dominating final frame where they outshot Vancouver by a 15-2 margin. But they’re not quite ready to say they’ve reached peak playoff form.

With the chance to build on that rousing victory on the road at Rogers Arena, there’s an expectation within the Oilers dressing room that the time is now for them to use that mental fortitude to their advantage and showcase they’re the better team in this all-Canadian showdown against the Canucks.