GAME RECAP: Blackhawks 5, Oilers 2

EDMONTON, AB – Ryan Nugent-Hopkins registered his 700th career point for the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night in a 5-2 defeat to the Chicago Blackhawks at Rogers Place, dropping the Blue & Orange to 0-2-0 to begin the 2024-25 NHL regular season.
"We can be a lot better. We can be a little more crisp," Corey Perry said. "It just looks like we're slow with the puck right now and we're not moving up the ice quick enough. It's not our D or anything – it's everybody involved. We've got to figure that out."
Forward Jeff Skinner picked up his first point as an Oiler on veteran Corey Perry's tally in the middle frame that nullified Philipp Kurashev's go-ahead goal during an exciting first period, but the Blackhawks would score three straight through Seth Jones, Connor Bedard and Teuvo Teravainen over the next 20:40 of play to build themselves back up to a 4-1 advantage.
After Viktor Arvidsson had his first Oilers goal taken away for goaltender interference and Leon Draisaitl scored on the power play at 10:01 of the final stanza to give Edmonton a chance at a comeback, the German took a hooking penalty with the net empty late in the contest to give Teravainen his second goal of the contest with the man advantage in the final minute to seal the 5-2 victory for the visitors.
Teravainen finished with two goals and two assists, while Bedard added two helpers and scored against Edmonton's netminder Calvin Pickard, who stopped 15 of 20 shots in his first start of the season.
The Oilers will have a quick turnaround to when they face the Calgary Flames in the Battle of Alberta on Sunday in the second of their weekend back-to-back.