GAME RECAP: Blackhawks 5, Oilers 2

Perry's put-away was a lucky bounce for the Blue & Orange, but despite 38 shots on Saturday night, Nugent-Hopkins said his side is currently working through the process of finding the right lanes towards goal and creating second chances – something that feels a lot more natural later on in the campaign.

"When I'm out there, it's like, 'Okay, I know my route', but right now it's a little more hesitant instead of just being ingrained," he said. "But I know it'll come. It's two games in and we've been around it getting chances, but we've got to find a way to put them in."

Edmonton's power play got an early chance in the third period, but Chicago restored their one-goal lead near the halfway mark of the frame on a sneaky shot from Seth Jones at the blueline that crept through Pickard's five-hole.

The Oilers' penalty kill dropped to 1-for-4 through five periods this season following Jones' tally after they were beaten twice on three chances by Winnipeg back on Wednesday night in their season opener.

"Mostly just not having the right pressure points," Knoblauch said of the penalty kill. "I think we've been in position and they've made some nice plays as a four-man unit out there. Everyone's got to be in sync, knowing when to pressure and they have to know when somebody's going to push down. The other guy's got to strike because one guy's pushing and another guy's not striking. It's not putting them in a position; instead, it's getting us out of position.

"I think that's a little bit on everyone getting on the same page because they've not been mistakes, so to speak. The other teams made some nice plays, but we've just kind of allowed them to make those plays because everyone is not working together."

Edmonton looked a bit hesitant in the final 10 minutes of the third period after falling behind for a second time, including on a giveaway in the offensive zone that allowed the Blackhawks to come up the ice on the rush and score their third through Bedard, who waltzed over the blueline uncontested and used Brett Kulak as a screen to snipe his first of the season over Pickard's left shoulder.

"Keeping our game a little bit more simple I think is important," Knoblauch said. "Usually, when you keep it simpler, you dig in, you win more battles, you make fewer mistakes and you ultimately make the game harder on the opposition. Right now, I think we're thinking about how we need to play but just not making it hard enough on the other team."

The Blackhawks led 3-1 through 40 minutes.