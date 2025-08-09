RELEASE: EOCF invests $21 million in Every Kid Deserves a Shot

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) announced today it has invested $14.1 million to date in its Every Kid Deserves a Shot initiative through its delivery partners and hockey engagement programs, with an additional $7.2 million committed over the next five years for more than $21 million invested in the initiative by 2030.

Every Kid Deserves a Shot, presented by Rogers, was launched with the goal of impacting and inspiring more than 100,000 kids by providing opportunities to participate in sport. It fosters a sense of community, resilience and belonging, and supports kids throughout the entire journey, from being inspired by hockey to actively playing the game.

"We are proud to share that we have already supported 65,000 kids in Oil Country through the Every Kid Deserves a Shot initiative," said Myrna Khan, Executive Director, EOCF. "We've built a strong foundation with our own grassroots hockey programming, and with the help of our Every Kid Deserves a Shot delivery partners Free Play for Kids, Sport Central, KidSport and the Hockey Alberta Foundation, we continue to inspire more and more kids across Oil Country on our way to 100,000 and beyond.

"This transformational investment will ensure every kid has the opportunity to reach their full potential both on and off the ice. Our partners have stepped up in a big way, and we're excited to see the positive impact this additional multi-year funding will have in shaping brighter futures for kids and families for years to come."

The EOCF, KidSport, Free Play for Kids, Sport Central and the Hockey Alberta Foundation all believe every kid deserves an equal opportunity to experience the transformative power of hockey, regardless of background or circumstances. Through the Every Kid Deserves a Shot initiative, the EOCF has invested $1.2 million in Free Play for Kids to provide accessible and inclusive spaces where kids can play, belong and grow. An additional $3 million has been committed over the next five years to continue this work.

"When done well, sport is a powerful tool. It brings people together, builds community and creates stability," said Tim Adams, Executive Director, Free Play for Kids. "That's what's happening through Every Kid Deserves a Shot. We're ensuring kids get more than just access, they also receive care and support."

The EOCF has invested a total of $4.6 million in the Hockey Alberta Foundation through Every Kid Deserves a Shot to help make hockey accessible to all kids. A further $1.5 million has been committed over the next five years to support this mission.

"The Hockey Alberta Foundation's Every Kid Every Community program, supported through funding from the EOCF's Every Kid Deserves a Shot initiative, is working to inspire every kid and every community’s passion for hockey," said Jeff Robson, Foundation Chair, Hockey Alberta Foundation. "We are grateful for these continued funds to remove barriers so more kids can access the game, develop as leaders, and stay connected through sport. Together, we're building stronger communities and ensuring every kid has a chance to experience the power of hockey."

The EOCF also works closely with Sport Central, where equipment is repaired, refurbished and redistributed at no cost, removing barriers and empowering kids to play sports. Through Every Kid Deserves a Shot, the EOCF has invested $200,000 in Sport Central and committed an additional $1 million over the next five years.

"The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation has been our largest contributor and longest-standing supporter, helping Sport Central grow from serving a few hundred kids to over 13,000 last year," said Janna Tominuk, CEO, Sport Central. "Through their Every Kid Deserves a Shot initiative, the foundation has made it possible for us to distribute nearly 39,000 pieces of equipment in the last nine months. The demand for no-cost sports equipment continues to rise, with a 74 per cent increase over the past two years. We wouldn't be where we are today without their investment in opportunity, hope and inclusion, because every kid deserves a shot."

In partnership with KidSport, which delivers the Oil Country Hockey Assist Program (HAP), a signature program of Every Kid Deserves a Shot, the EOCF supports registration fees and season-based ice hockey programs. To date, $5.6 million has been invested across three HAP seasons, with $1.7 million committed for Season 4.

"At KidSport Alberta, we envision an Alberta in which all kids have the chance to participate in hockey, regardless of their financial situation," said Nick Davies, Executive Director, KidSport Alberta. "The Every Kid Deserves a Shot program shares this vision, and together we are providing this opportunity to kids in Oil Country, through subsidized registration fees and access to no-cost equipment. We are grateful for this partnership, and together we will continue to build stronger communities to support more kids."

In addition to supporting its delivery partners, the EOCF delivers and funds several of its own programs through the Every Kid Deserves a Shot initiative, including First Shift, Colby's Kids, ICE School, Oilers Hockey School and more, and has invested $2.6 million to date to help thousands of kids and families in need across Oil Country.

Click here to learn more about the Every Kid Deserves a Shot initiative.