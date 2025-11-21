PREVIEW: Oilers at Panthers

"There are a lot of things to be happy about," Knoblauch said. "We've been talking about how to play better defensively, better awareness, and just digging in on those areas. I saw a lot of good defensive plays tonight, and obviously, Pickard had a heck of a game -- especially in the third period.

"But you can see a fragile group in the third period. We were a shell of ourselves, not wanting to make a mistake and holding on. When you hold on, you just have to defend over and over again. Unfortunately, they scored that tying goal, and it was too bad because it was a good effort from a lot of guys.

During overtime, it was looking like Jack Roslovic would have the easy finish as the third man in following up a shot from Darnell Nurse on a two-on-one with Zach Hyman, but an unbelievable toe save by Andrei Vasilevskiy sent the Lightning back the other way on an odd-man rush of their own to end the game.

After Vasilevskiy made the vital save, Jake Guentzel beat Roslovic in a foot race to get open to accept Darren Raddysh's pass and go five-hole on Pickard at 1:43 of overtime, providing the heartbreaker in a 2-1 defeat for the Oilers after defending heroically for much of the final 58 minutes of regulation.

"I really liked how we played," Pickard said post-game. "It's not the easiest back-to-back coming from Washington, but I feel like we do things the hard way. We like to do it the hard way. Right from the get-go, we had a good game. But obviously, in the third, they kind of took it to us. They're a great team as well."

"They had some good looks, but a very unfortunate result."