FEATURE: Perry bringing his valued pedigree to Oil Country

EDMONTON, AB – Luckily for the Edmonton Oilers, they already had a firm voice of support inside the Perry family when it came to trying to secure the veteran free agent’s services.

“I do want to say there were some other suitors out there that were great options, and I want to thank them, but it all kept coming back here,” said Corey Perry said from the Oilers Hall of Fame Room inside Rogers Place on Monday afternoon.

“When you have a six-year-old kid and you have Connor McDavid on the team, you kind of follow the Edmonton Oilers.”

Corey’s son Griffin and McDavid’s overall influence as an NHL superstar might’ve played their roles in convincing the 38-year-old right-winger to agree to a one-year contract with the Oilers for the remainder of the 2023-24 NHL season, but it was a conversation with the captain himself that drove home the idea that Edmonton was the right fit for him.

“This team's going in the right direction – and not just because they've won 13 games in a row,” Perry said. “ You can see where they're going, their mindset and the vision of wanting to win a Stanley Cup here.

“I think you look at the pieces around that dressing room, there are guys in there that can play this game and play it well. And when you really get down to it, there's a team in here that wants to win.

“When I talked to Connor before coming here and signing, he mentioned all the great things that the dressing room has. It really spoke words and spoke volumes for me coming here.”