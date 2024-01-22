RELEASE: Oilers sign Perry to one-year contract

The veteran forward has played 1,273 career NHL regular season games with 421 goals and 892 points, winning a Stanley Cup with Anaheim in 2007

GettyImages-1728938672
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers and free-agent forward Corey Perry have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $775,000 plus performance bonuses.

The 38-year-old right-winger has played 1,273 career NHL regular season games, scoring 421 goals and 471 assists for 892 points. Perry has also played 196 career playoff games, recording 53 goals and 71 assists for 124 points.

During the 2010-11 season with the Anaheim Ducks, the Peterborough, Ont. native scored 50 goals and 98 points to win the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy as the NHL's leading goal-scorer, plus the Hart Memorial Trophy as league MVP.

Perry won the 2007 Stanley Cup with the Ducks and also played in three consecutive Stanley Cup Final series with the Dallas Stars (2020), Montreal Canadiens (2021) and Tampa Bay Lightning (2022).

He also captured Olympic gold medals with Team Canada in 2010 (Vancouver) and 2014 (Sochi).

Perry will wear jersey number 90 with Edmonton.

News Feed

RELEASE: Oilers reveal cultural celebration game logos

RELEASE: Oilers reveal cultural celebration game logos
GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Flames 1 (01.20.23)

GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Flames 1
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Flames (01.20.24)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Flames
PROJECTED LINEUP: Holloway back for the Battle of Alberta (01.20.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Holloway back for the Battle of Alberta
RELEASE: Oilers recall Holloway, loan Hamblin

RELEASE: Oilers recall Holloway, loan Hamblin
PREVIEW: Oilers at Flames (01.20.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Flames 
BLOG: Siblings & guests sharing in NHL experience with Oilers

BLOG: Siblings & guests sharing in NHL experience with Oilers
GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Kraken 2

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Kraken 2
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Kraken (01.18.24)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Kraken
BLOG: McDavid setting the example during Oilers record win streak

BLOG: McDavid setting the example during Oilers record win streak
PROJECTED LINEUP: Gagner to make his return on Thursday against Seattle (01.18.24)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Gagner to make his return on Thursday against Seattle
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Kraken (01.18.24)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Kraken
RELEASE: Oilers to celebrate Pride this Thursday

RELEASE: Oilers to celebrate Pride this Thursday
GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Leafs 2 (01.16.24)

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Leafs 2
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Maple Leafs (01.16.24)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Maple Leafs
BLOG: Oilers defending to be put to the test against Toronto

BLOG: Oilers defending to be put to the test against Toronto
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Maple Leafs (01.16.24)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Maple Leafs
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Maple Leafs (01.16.24)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Maple Leafs