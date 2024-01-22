RELEASE: Oilers sign Perry to one-year contract

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers and free-agent forward Corey Perry have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $775,000 plus performance bonuses.

The 38-year-old right-winger has played 1,273 career NHL regular season games, scoring 421 goals and 471 assists for 892 points. Perry has also played 196 career playoff games, recording 53 goals and 71 assists for 124 points.

During the 2010-11 season with the Anaheim Ducks, the Peterborough, Ont. native scored 50 goals and 98 points to win the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy as the NHL's leading goal-scorer, plus the Hart Memorial Trophy as league MVP.

Perry won the 2007 Stanley Cup with the Ducks and also played in three consecutive Stanley Cup Final series with the Dallas Stars (2020), Montreal Canadiens (2021) and Tampa Bay Lightning (2022).

He also captured Olympic gold medals with Team Canada in 2010 (Vancouver) and 2014 (Sochi).

Perry will wear jersey number 90 with Edmonton.