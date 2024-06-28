DRAFT: Oilers tasked with finding value in fewer picks at 2024 Draft

LAS VEGAS, NV – Oilers Director of Amateur Scouting Rick Pracey has a firm understanding as he enters his 24th NHL Draft – and first with the Oilers – that there comes a cost with having your team compete for a Stanley Cup, and it’s usually draft picks.

"That's the price of winning," Pracey said, speaking with Oilers TV's Tony Brar on Friday. "When you have less draft capital over the years it takes its toll, but that's not a judgmental statement or anything. We just were 20 minutes [from the Stanley Cup], so whatever it takes."

That’s just business in the NHL when building a championship contender, but it makes the process for Pracey and his amateur scouting department of digging deeper to try and find value in some of the later-round selections for the Oilers that much more valuable despite their depleted draft stock for this weekend’s 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

The Oilers own a second-round pick (64th overall) along with selections in the fifth round (160th), two in the sixth round (183rd & 192nd) and two in the seventh round (196th & 218th) after trading away their 2024 first-round pick in the deal that brought Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick to Edmonton from Anaheim at the Trade Deadline.