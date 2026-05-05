COMMUNITY: New ICE District event park will help more kids find their place in sport

"Did you ever think ball hockey in Edmonton would grow like this?"

This is a question we get asked all the time. And honestly, yes, we did. Because when you give kids a place to play and families a reason to come together, good things happen.

BHE1 Sports has become the home for ball hockey all year long. Our leagues are busy, tournaments fill weekends, training camps build confidence and community events bring people together in ways that feel genuine and uplifting. Ball hockey also plays an important role as a welcoming entry point for new Canadians to experience and learn the game that means so much here in Oil Country. At the root of it all is a commitment to keeping the sport inclusive and within reach for anyone who wants to be part of it.

Our partnership with the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) has helped us take that mission even further. Their belief in "Every Kid Deserves a Shot" has opened doors for families across the region who might never have tried ball hockey otherwise.