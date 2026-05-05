COMMUNITY: New ICE District event park will help more kids find their place in sport

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By BHE1 Sports

"Did you ever think ball hockey in Edmonton would grow like this?"

This is a question we get asked all the time. And honestly, yes, we did. Because when you give kids a place to play and families a reason to come together, good things happen.

BHE1 Sports has become the home for ball hockey all year long. Our leagues are busy, tournaments fill weekends, training camps build confidence and community events bring people together in ways that feel genuine and uplifting. Ball hockey also plays an important role as a welcoming entry point for new Canadians to experience and learn the game that means so much here in Oil Country. At the root of it all is a commitment to keeping the sport inclusive and within reach for anyone who wants to be part of it.

Our partnership with the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) has helped us take that mission even further. Their belief in "Every Kid Deserves a Shot" has opened doors for families across the region who might never have tried ball hockey otherwise.

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Together, we've brought the sport to Fan Park @ ICE District for watch parties, open rink sessions, community days and special events where kids can pick up a stick without pressure or expectation. Those moments, the laughter, the nerves, the spark when a kid realizes, "hey, I can do this," are what keep us going.

By creating more inclusive public spaces like the new event park, there will be even more opportunity to grow programming and give local groups a place to come together in the heart of our downtown.

Nowhere has that energy been more visible than in the ICE District and at the ICE District Classic tournament.

Our first ICE District Classic in 2023 drew just under 20 teams. The next year, we hit 30. Last year, more than 50 teams packed Fan Park for three days of ball hockey and community pride. This August, we're preparing for more than 60 teams and 2,000 participants across four full days – a milestone that shows just how hungry Edmonton is for accessible, community-driven sport, one that kids now count down to and parents plan around.

The weekend has become as much a celebration of belonging as it is a tournament. It's where players from BHE1, other local leagues and the general public share the same surface.

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It's also where competition comes alive. Kids bring their best, battle through tight games, learn how to work as a team and discover what it feels like to push for something together. When a team finally lifts that trophy, with their families and friends cheering, the pride is unmistakable.

Under the tents, with music playing and the same buzz we feel during our Friday night game nights with the EOCF, the atmosphere is electric. Kids stand taller. They celebrate harder. You can see their confidence grow right there on the surface.

A dedicated, year-round community space like event park will take that momentum even further. It won’t replace what works. It will allow us to expand it with more programming, inclusive tournaments and new opportunities for kids to discover sport in a supportive environment.

When Edmonton invests in spaces where kids can grow, learn and belong, the whole city benefits. This next chapter will help us welcome even more young people into sport, strengthen community ties and build memories that last long after the final whistle. For BHE1, and for the thousands of families who will feel its impact, that’s something worth championing.

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