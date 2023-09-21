CAMP: Brown shares top line with McDavid to begin Camp 

EDMONTON, AB – The rekindling of ‘The Connor Connection’ appears to be well into its early stages at Oilers Training Camp.

Winger Connor Brown arrived in Edmonton this off-season with the familiarity of having played alongside Oilers captain Connor McDavid for two seasons as junior teammates, with the pair of forwards combining on the same line to produce 126 goals, 236 assists and 362 points with the OHL’s Erie Otters from 2012-14.

Flash forward to today, the first on-ice sessions of Training Camp, and the two former linemates look poised to renew that partnership and potentially begin racking up some more numbers together in the club’s top six to begin the 2023-24 NHL season.

The two Connors skated alongside one another with winger Evander Kane on the top line of Edmonton’s first group that took to the ice on Thursday for the first on-ice sessions of Training Camp at Rogers Place, working in the group comprising the large majority of NHL veterans who are part of the 57 players in attendance this week to begin Training Camp.

“It's nice to come in here, start on his line and get comfortable,” Brown said. “It's a long season. I'm sure I'll play on a ton of different lines, but we're all just trying to get the systems down as quickly as possible.”

“Lots has changed, but it's fun to be on his wing again and to be playing for the same team.”