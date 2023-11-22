BLOG: Oilers to be challenged by Hurricanes' strong lineup, tactics & home record

The Oilers have now lost two straight games to begin their four-game Eastern Conference road trip after beginning the Kris Knoblauch era behind the bench with two wins in a row on home ice, and the Blue & Orange are keen to come up with a huge win in a place where many teams – including themselves last season with a 7-2 defeat to the Canes – couldn’t get the job done.

“I feel like the last couple of years, this building has probably been one of the tougher buildings to play in, especially with the way they play,” Mattias Janmark, who’s set to return to the lineup tonight, said pre-game. “So there’s no better challenge for us than them today, and to work on our game and against this team, you really have to limit your mistakes because they're always around the puck.

“If you turn the puck over, they're going to make you pay, so it's a really good challenge for us.”

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch knows all too well the ability of the Hurricanes from his time behind the bench as an assistant coach from 2017-19 with the Philadelphia Flyers – a Metropolitan Division rival of the Broad Street outfit.

The now-Oilers head coach is expecting a similar hard-to-play-against style that’s been championed by the Canes under Head Coach Rod Brind’Amour for his well-rounded team that boasts four strong lines and offensive weapons like Sebastian Aho, who has multiple points in eight of his last nine meetings against the Oilers and boasts the most points per game versus Edmonton (2.33) out of any NHL player since Jan. 1, 2018.

“I don't think they've changed at all,” Knoblauch said. “Obviously they have made changes, but their identity has stayed the same, so I look at their depth whether it's lines one through four and they play very responsible hockey, check very well, the defence moves the puck up well and aren't afraid to get in the rush.

“I think there's a lot of challenges for us, but I think we need a good challenge right now.”