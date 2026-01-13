GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Blackhawks 1

CHICAGO, IL – Love a trip to the WINdy City.

Led by Evan Bouchard's three-point night and Connor Ingram's 29-save performance, the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Chicago Blackhawks for the sixth straight visit to United Center on Monday night with a 4-1 victory to begin their Dads Trip and a back-to-back set.

Two of Bouchard's three points were goals, including the eventual game-winner 16 seconds into the second period, pushing his point streak to five games with his 10th goal of the season that was assisted by McDavid, who finished with two helpers and extended his career-best streak to 19 games (19G, 25A).

"I don't know what else there is to say about him," Bouchard said. "He's a leader on and off the ice, and he obviously drives our team. He's been great all season long, so I'm not shocked that he's at 19 right now.

Zach Hyman recorded a goal and an assist and has 12 goals in his last 16 games after he opened the scoring with 5:14 left opening frame on Blackhawks goalie Spencer Knight, who was solid with 33 saves but was outduelled in the other crease by Connor Ingram's terrific 29-save effort to pick up the win.

"I felt good," Ingram said. "It's starting to feel more normal every time I get out there. Luckily for me, I've been able to play a lot, so you can find a rhythm and just try and stick to it and hold on as long as you can. I thought I felt good today."

Leon Draisaitl added a goal with 35 seconds left in regulation and now has a 20-game point streak against the Blackhawks – the most for any player against any team this season – while becoming the seventh player in NHL history to record multiple point streaks of 20-plus games against a single franchise.

The Oilers have won 10 of their last 11 meetings with the Blackhawks and improved to 23-16-7 this season.

Edmonton will wrap up their Dads Trip and a back-to-back on Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.