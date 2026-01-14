GAME RECAP: Predators 4, Oilers 3 (OT)

NASHVILLE, TN – Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists, while Zach Hyman scored twice on the power play, but the Edmonton Oilers could only leave Broadway with a single point after falling 4-3 in overtime to the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena in the second of a back-to-back on Tuesday.

Defenceman Roman Josi scored with 1:17 left in overtime to win it for Nashville with his second goal of the night, winning a race to the puck and getting the puck back to beat Tristan Jarry, who made his first start in 11 games on Tuesday and finished the night with 23 saves in the defeat.

Draisaitl recorded assists on each of Hyman's PPGs and scored his 25th goal of the season for another dominant showing against the Predators franchise, now having 49 points (27G, 22A) in 20 career games against them since 2018-19, while extending his current point streak to five games (5G, 5A).

Connor McDavid recorded two assists and pushed his career-best point streak to 20 games, totalling 46 points (19G, 27A).

The Oilers will be back in action on Thursday at Rogers Place when they host the New York Islanders.