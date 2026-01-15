PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Islanders

"This is new for us, and we haven't quite decided exactly what we're going to do right now," he admitted. "We do have three goalies, and with Jarry coming back from injury, we've got to be careful on how much he plays. This is typically a game he could have started, but coming back from injury, he needs a little more time between games.

"We're not really set on exactly how we're going to do this with three goalies, and if it's for the rest of the season, is it for the next couple of weeks? Is it for a couple of months? But right now, we're just kind of playing it day by day."

Knoblauch said that Roslovic playing up the middle on the third line has been out of necessity because of the return of Kasperi Kapanen, who's been productive on the second line with five points (1G, 4A) over his last five games since he came back from an extended 36-game injury absence.

The production has dipped for Roslovic since his move to centre, recording no points over his last six games, but it's a lineup change that Knoblauch wants to see more of before they look to break up the team's current top-six deployment.

"The goal totals haven't been there," Knoblauch said. "Since we put him at centre, his line has been outscored, but I think it's more on the circumstances rather than actually his play. I think back to the Chicago game where his line could have had four or five goals.

"They were all over, especially Rosie. He had many chances, but the puck just didn't go in. He's been on the ice for a few goals against, and I can't say that he's at fault for any of those. Certainly, seeing him as our centre is something we would like to play out a little bit longer."