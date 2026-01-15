PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Islanders

Goaltender Connor Ingram will make the start while Curtis Lazar will return to the Oilers lineup in place of Andrew Mangiapane on Thursday night at Rogers Place to face the Islanders

New York Islanders v Edmonton Oilers

© 2024 NHLI

By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – Goaltender Connor Ingram will make another start, while forward Curtis Lazar will come back into the lineup for the Edmonton Oilers in place of Andrew Mangiapane on Thursday at Rogers Place when they begin a stretch of three games in four nights against the New York Islanders.

With three goaltenders in Tristan Jarry, Connor Ingram and Calvin Pickard currently on the roster, Head Coach Kris Knoblauch will turn back to Ingram to make his fourth start in Edmonton's last six games tonight after Jarry returned from an 11-game injury absence in a 4-3 OT loss to the Predators on Tuesday.

In seven starts this season, Ingram has a 4-2-1 record with a 2.70 goals against average and a .904 save percentage for the Oilers, including 30 saves in his last start on Monday in a 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

"Connor's played very well," Knoblauch said. "I think all but one start has been very solid. Some games have been really good. The last one against Chicago, I thought that was his best, but he's given us steady goaltending, made some big saves when we needed them, and we've been happy with his play."

Having three goalies to choose from is a different experience for the Oilers, and Coach Knoblauch is going to have to best figure out the process for deploying his crease protectors moving forward before a roster decision has to be made.

Kris speaks on Thursday before the Oilers host the Islanders

"This is new for us, and we haven't quite decided exactly what we're going to do right now," he admitted. "We do have three goalies, and with Jarry coming back from injury, we've got to be careful on how much he plays. This is typically a game he could have started, but coming back from injury, he needs a little more time between games.

"We're not really set on exactly how we're going to do this with three goalies, and if it's for the rest of the season, is it for the next couple of weeks? Is it for a couple of months? But right now, we're just kind of playing it day by day."

Knoblauch said that Roslovic playing up the middle on the third line has been out of necessity because of the return of Kasperi Kapanen, who's been productive on the second line with five points (1G, 4A) over his last five games since he came back from an extended 36-game injury absence.

The production has dipped for Roslovic since his move to centre, recording no points over his last six games, but it's a lineup change that Knoblauch wants to see more of before they look to break up the team's current top-six deployment.

"The goal totals haven't been there," Knoblauch said. "Since we put him at centre, his line has been outscored, but I think it's more on the circumstances rather than actually his play. I think back to the Chicago game where his line could have had four or five goals.

"They were all over, especially Rosie. He had many chances, but the puck just didn't go in. He's been on the ice for a few goals against, and I can't say that he's at fault for any of those. Certainly, seeing him as our centre is something we would like to play out a little bit longer."

Connor talks before facing the Islanders on Thursday night

View the Oilers Projected Lineup vs. the Islanders below:

Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Hyman
Podkolzin - Draisaitl - Kapanen
Howard - Roslovic - Savoie
Janmark - Lazar - Frederic

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Emberson
Walman - Stastney

Ingram
Jarry

