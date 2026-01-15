PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Islanders

EDMONTON, AB – Goaltender Connor Ingram will make another start, while forward Curtis Lazar will come back into the lineup for the Edmonton Oilers in place of Andrew Mangiapane on Thursday at Rogers Place when they begin a stretch of three games in four nights against the New York Islanders.
With three goaltenders in Tristan Jarry, Connor Ingram and Calvin Pickard currently on the roster, Head Coach Kris Knoblauch will turn back to Ingram to make his fourth start in Edmonton's last six games tonight after Jarry returned from an 11-game injury absence in a 4-3 OT loss to the Predators on Tuesday.
In seven starts this season, Ingram has a 4-2-1 record with a 2.70 goals against average and a .904 save percentage for the Oilers, including 30 saves in his last start on Monday in a 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.
"Connor's played very well," Knoblauch said. "I think all but one start has been very solid. Some games have been really good. The last one against Chicago, I thought that was his best, but he's given us steady goaltending, made some big saves when we needed them, and we've been happy with his play."
Having three goalies to choose from is a different experience for the Oilers, and Coach Knoblauch is going to have to best figure out the process for deploying his crease protectors moving forward before a roster decision has to be made.