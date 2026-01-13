RELEASE: No Kid Left Alone 50/50 raffle underway

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) announced the launch of their "No Kid Left Alone" 50/50 raffle presented by Rogers, running until January 20. This raffle is in support of CASA Mental Health, Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre, Zebra Centre and Little Warriors, which advocate for and provide critical care and support resources for children and youth in Oil Country impacted by abuse and trauma.

"We are proud to partner with CASA Mental Health, Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre, Zebra Centre and Little Warriors for our No Kid Left Alone raffle," said Corey Smith, Board Chair, EOCF. "Childhood trauma impacts so many lives, and it's vital that we protect, advocate for and empower our youngest and bravest – making sure no child falls through the cracks. To any kids out there suffering in silence, please know that you are not alone – all of Oil Country is with you."

CASA Mental Health works toward a future where all children, youth and families are supported with the mental health care they need to thrive. Programs for youth mental health at CASA are supported by the Colby Cave Memorial Fund.

"CASA Mental Health provides mental health services to Alberta children aged three to 18 and their families," said Nadine Samycia, Director of Philanthropy, CASA Mental Health. "Our services are helping meet Alberta's urgent need for timely and accessible mental health treatment, providing hope closer to home for more than 11,000 kids, youth and family member each year. We're so grateful for the support of the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation and Oil Country. Proceeds from the 50/50 raffle will help CASA Mental Health reach more kids and families with life-changing mental health care at no cost to them. Your support makes a world of difference, helping us give kids the support they need to do better in school and in life."

Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre (CACAC) helps children, youth and their families recover from abuse while working to break the cycle of abuse.

"We are deeply grateful to the Oilers Community Foundation and to the fans who support the 50/50 program," said Mark jones, CEO, CACAC. "This generosity means so much to the people and families we serve, and it allows us to continue providing care, hope, and support during some of life's most challenging moments. We are truly honoured to be a recipient."

Zebra Centre supports children and youth who have experienced abuse by supporting them through their healing process.

"Zebra Centre is our community's response to child abuse, and we count on our community to help us deliver our services and supports," said Emmy Stuebing, CEO, Zebra Centre. "We are thrilled that the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation is sharing support with Zebra and the thousands of kids we help every year."

Little Warriors is a national charitable organization dedicated to raising awareness, preventing child sexual abuse and providing treatment and advocacy for survivors.

"We are incredibly grateful to Scandinavian Building Services and the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation for choosing Little Warriors as the beneficiary of the January 18 50/50 draw," said Dr. Wanda Polzin Holman, CEO, Little Warriors. "Community partnerships like this play a critical role in helping us provide trauma-informed treatment, prevention, education, and ongoing support to children and families impacted by abuse. This generosity directly changes lives."

The "No Kid Left Alone" 50/50 raffle features 20 prizes, including Oilers tickets, signed merchandise, cash prizes, three chances to win a River Cree Ultimate Staycation package and more.

Customers who purchase $100 in 50/50 tickets will receive $25 for River Cree Resort & Casino.

In addition to the main raffle, customers can purchase tickets for the Going for Gold Bonus raffle running until February 22.

To purchase 50/50 tickets, go to EdmontonOilers.com/5050.