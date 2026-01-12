RELEASE: Oilers sign Hutson to two-year extension

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced Monday they have signed forward Quinn Hutson to a two-year contract extension with an average annual value of $875,000.

Hutson (5'11", 176 lbs.) has appeared in six NHL games with the Oilers split between this season and last after signing with the club as an undrafted free agent following a three-year collegiate career at Boston University (2022-25). On December 18 in Boston, the 24-year-old recorded his first NHL goal and point – the game-winner in a 3-1 victory over the Bruins.

The North Barrington, Illinois native has spent the bulk of the 2025-26 season with the Oilers AHL affiliate Bakersfield Condors, with whom he has tallied a team-leading 38 points (23G, 15A) in 30 games.

Hutson leads all AHL rookies in points and goals while also ranking third in points and second in goals amongst all AHL skaters. Since November 8, he has registered 35 points (21G, 14A) over 20 games with the Condors, which includes 12 multi-point games and seven multi-goal games during that span.

He was named the AHL's Rookie of the Month for December after collecting 13 points (9G, 4A) in eight games.