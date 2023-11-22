PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Hurricanes

RALEIGH, NC – The Edmonton Oilers held a full pre-game skate on Wednesday morning ahead of their meeting with the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena.

Stuart Skinner was in the starter's net and looks set to return to the crease for his 12th start of the season after Calvin Pickard made 28 saves on 32 shots in a 5-3 defeat to the Florida Panthers on Monday.

Winger Warren Foegele was on the top line with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, while Mattias Janmark was on the third line with Ryan McLeod and Derek Ryan, signalling that the Swede could return from a nearly month-long absence due to injury tonight.

Janmark has been out of the lineup for 10 games since playing 13:26 in a 3-0 loss to the New York Rangers at Rogers Place on Oct. 26.

Forwards Adam Erne, Sam Gagner, James Hamblin and Connor Brown all rotated in on the fourth line while defencemen Philip Broberg, Vincent Desharnais and Cody Ceci split time on the third defensive pairing. Brett Kulak occupied a top-pairing spot alongside Darnell Nurse.