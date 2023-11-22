News Feed

PREVIEW: Oilers at Hurricanes (11.22.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Hurricanes
GAME RECAP: Panthers 5, Oilers 3

GAME RECAP: Panthers 5, Oilers 3
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Panthers (11.20.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Panthers
GENE'S BLOG: That's For You, Mom

GENE'S BLOG: That's For You, Mom
PROJECTED LINEUP: Pickard to make first Oilers start in Sunrise (11.15.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Pickard to make first Oilers start in Sunrise
PREVIEW: Oilers at Panthers (11.20.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Panthers
GAME RECAP: Lightning 6, Oilers 4

GAME RECAP: Lightning 6, Oilers 4
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Lightning (11.18.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Lightning
PREVIEW: Oilers at Lightning (11.17.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Lightning
BLOG: Brown bound for a return to the Oilers lineup

BLOG: Brown bound for a return to the Oilers lineup
BLOG: Knoblauch's OT deployment delivers vs. Seattle

BLOG: Knoblauch's OT deployment delivers vs. Seattle
GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Kraken 3 (OT)

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Kraken 3 (OT)
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Kraken (11.15.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Kraken
RELEASE: Oilers Mega 50/50 to fight cancer in Oil Country

RELEASE: Oilers Mega 50/50 to fight cancer in Oil Country
BLOG: Knoblauch to go head-to-head against former boss Hakstol

BLOG: Knoblauch to go head-to-head against former boss Hakstol
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Kraken (11.15.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Kraken
RELEASE: Oilers recall three players, place two on LTIR

RELEASE: Oilers recall three players, place two on LTIR
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Kraken (11.15.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Kraken

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Hurricanes

View the Oilers projected lines, defence pairings and starting goaltender for Wednesday's game against the Hurricanes at PNC Arena

GettyImages-1441277804
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

RALEIGH, NC – The Edmonton Oilers held a full pre-game skate on Wednesday morning ahead of their meeting with the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena.

Stuart Skinner was in the starter's net and looks set to return to the crease for his 12th start of the season after Calvin Pickard made 28 saves on 32 shots in a 5-3 defeat to the Florida Panthers on Monday.

Winger Warren Foegele was on the top line with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, while Mattias Janmark was on the third line with Ryan McLeod and Derek Ryan, signalling that the Swede could return from a nearly month-long absence due to injury tonight.

Janmark has been out of the lineup for 10 games since playing 13:26 in a 3-0 loss to the New York Rangers at Rogers Place on Oct. 26.

Forwards Adam Erne, Sam Gagner, James Hamblin and Connor Brown all rotated in on the fourth line while defencemen Philip Broberg, Vincent Desharnais and Cody Ceci split time on the third defensive pairing. Brett Kulak occupied a top-pairing spot alongside Darnell Nurse.

Mattias talks as he looks to get back into the lineup in Carolina

View the Oilers projected lineup vs. the Hurricanes below:

Forwards

Foegele - McDavid - Draisaitl
Kane - Nugent-Hopkins - Hyman
Janmark - McLeod - Ryan
Erne - Hamblin - Brown
Gagner

Defence

Nurse - Kulak
Ekholm - Bouchard
Broberg - Ceci
Desharnais

Goalies

Skinner
Pickard