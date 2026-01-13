RELEASE: Walman & Jarry activated, Henrique placed on LTIR

NASHVILLE, TN – The Edmonton Oilers announced Tuesday they have activated defenceman Jake Walman and goaltender Tristan Jarry from long-term injured reserve while moving forward Adam Henrique to LTIR.

Goaltender Connor Ingram will remain with the Oilers on regular recall after previously being on emergency recall.

Walman returns to the Oilers lineup after missing 23 games and nearly two months after blocking a shot against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Nov. 20. Prior to his injury, the 29-year-old blueliner had three goals and seven assists in 17 games.

Jarry had won each of his first three games in an Oilers uniform following his acquisition from the Pittsburgh Penguins last month before suffering a lower-body injury in the first period of a victory over the Boston Bruins on Dec. 18, leading to his 11-game absence. Having split time with the Oilers and Penguins this season, the 30-year-old is 12-3-1 with a 2.73 goals against average and .906 save percentage.