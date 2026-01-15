PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Islanders

Draisaitl scored to make it 2-2 at 7:40 of the middle frame to give him his longest scoring streak of the season at three games (4G) and added two helpers for a five-game point streak (5G, 5A). His second line with Vasily Podkolzin and Kasperi Kapanen continues to show great chemistry, with Kapanen having five points (1G, 4A) in five games since returning from injury. Podkolzin reached 10 assists and 20 points with a helper against the Predators on Tuesday.

Against the Islanders, Draisaitl's been productive over a six-game point streak that's seen him produce eight goals and four assists. The German's eight goals on Ilya Sorokin over their careers are the third most against him, behind only Jack Hughes (10) and Jake Guentzel (9).

Draisaitl is only one assist shy of reaching 600 for his career.

Connor McDavid had two assists in Nashville to stretch his point streak to 20 games (19G, 27A) – the longest of any player in the NHL this season – and can become just the fifth player in the last 33 years with a point streak of at least 21 games, with the last being Mitch Marner reaching 23 games in 2022-23.

He is the third player in Oilers franchise history, along with Wayne Gretzky and Paul Coffey, to record a point streak of 20 games or more.

McDavid leads the NHL in points (82), assists (52) and ranks second in goals (30).