PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Islanders

The Oilers are back on home ice to host the Islanders at Rogers Place on Thursday

By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

The Edmonton Oilers welcome the New York Islanders to Rogers Place on Wednesday night.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet at 7:00 pm MST or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 880 CHED.

Josi scored in overtime to give Nashville the 4-3 win over Edmonton

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers are back on home ice to host the New York Islanders at Rogers Place on Thursday night.

The Oilers came away with only one point on Tuesday in the second of their back-to-back, which saw Leon Draisaitl record a goal and two assists while Zach Hyman added two power-play tallies, but they weren't enough as the Nashville Predators were able to come away with the 4-3 overtime win.

"I think we could be better in back-to-backs, making simple plays," Hyman said. "I thought we were too complicated and caused too many unforced errors. I thought Jars played great, and then the special teams were good."

Defenceman Roman Josi scored twice, including the OT winner, and Juuse Saros made 28 saves.

Zach talks following the Oilers 4-3 overtime defeat to the Predators

Draisaitl scored to make it 2-2 at 7:40 of the middle frame to give him his longest scoring streak of the season at three games (4G) and added two helpers for a five-game point streak (5G, 5A). His second line with Vasily Podkolzin and Kasperi Kapanen continues to show great chemistry, with Kapanen having five points (1G, 4A) in five games since returning from injury. Podkolzin reached 10 assists and 20 points with a helper against the Predators on Tuesday.

Against the Islanders, Draisaitl's been productive over a six-game point streak that's seen him produce eight goals and four assists. The German's eight goals on Ilya Sorokin over their careers are the third most against him, behind only Jack Hughes (10) and Jake Guentzel (9).

Draisaitl is only one assist shy of reaching 600 for his career.

Connor McDavid had two assists in Nashville to stretch his point streak to 20 games (19G, 27A) – the longest of any player in the NHL this season – and can become just the fifth player in the last 33 years with a point streak of at least 21 games, with the last being Mitch Marner reaching 23 games in 2022-23.

He is the third player in Oilers franchise history, along with Wayne Gretzky and Paul Coffey, to record a point streak of 20 games or more.

McDavid leads the NHL in points (82), assists (52) and ranks second in goals (30).

Hyman scores twice but the Oilers drop a 4-3 overtime decision

Goaltender Tristan Jarry was activated off LTIR on Tuesday with defenceman Jake Walman for his first start since Dec. 18 and allowed four goals on 27 shots, including the OT winner to Roman Josi with 1:17 remaining in overtime after he gambled on a poke check and left himself out of position.

Jarry fell to 3-0-1 since being acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins on Dec. 12.

The Islanders took their first regulation loss in five games on Tuesday in a 5-4 loss to the Winnipeg Jets to begin a five-game Western road trip. Emil Heineman, Anthony Duclair, Kyle MacLean and Matthew Schaefer all potted goals against the Jets, while Ilya Sorokin made 17 saves on 22 shots.

The Islanders are currently second in the NHL's Metropolitan Division with a 25-16-5 record.

The Islanders are meeting the Oilers for the second and final time this season after picking up a 4-2 win back on Oct. 16 at UBS Arena in the first meeting, thanks to Bo Horvat's hat-trick and 31 stops from David Rittich.

But the Oilers have won six straight home games against the Islanders and are 12-1-0 (41 GF, 23 GA) at home against them since the 2007-08 season.

The last time the Isles won a road game in Edmonton was Mar. 7, 2017.

