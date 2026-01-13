PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Predators

After Richard Nurse delivered the lineup read in the locker room ahead of puck drop on Monday, the Oilers looked locked in with their dads watching, with the exception of two early chances for the Blackhawks that Ingram turned away en route to making 29 saves before his team started to dominate.

Ingram improved to 4-2-1 this season for the Oilers and has a 1.95 goals against average and a .930 save percentage over his last three starts, including a 24-save showing in a 6-2 victory over the Predators at Rogers Place last week.

"I felt good," Ingram said. "It's starting to feel more normal every time I get out there. Luckily for me, I've been able to play a lot, so you can find a rhythm and just try and stick to it and hold on as long as you can. I thought I felt good today."

Ingram said it's been great sharing the road with his father Brett the past two days, having not had an experience like this since he was younger while playing for the Prince Albert Mintos U18 AAA, before he started his junior career the next season with the WHL's Kamloops Blazers.

"I've been away from home since I was 16, so it's been 12 years since my dad drove me to hockey, and it's cool to have him around and ride the bus with them," Ingram said. "They see a lot from the outside, but it's really eye-opening for them, I think, to see what our day-to-day looks like and to see what this life looks like. So it's fun to share it with them, and it's fun to just have them around."