PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Predators

The Oilers wrap up their Dads Trip & their road back-to-back on Tuesday in Nashville

Edmonton Oilers v Nashville Predators

By Jamie Umbach
The Edmonton Oilers wrap up their Dads Trip with the second of a back-to-back on Tuesday night at Bridgestone Arena against the Predators

NASHVILLE, TN – Time to deliver again for the fathers.

The Edmonton Oilers kicked off their Dads Trip with a well-deserved 4-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday and will look to end the trip tonight with consecutive wins when they conclude a back-to-back at Bridgestone Arena against the Nashville Predators.

"Anytime you get to share a weekend like this, it's very memorable for the mentors, the parents, but also for the players," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "It's a long season playing, 82-plus exhibition plus playoffs and all that. You want some changes, some things to look forward to, and getting to share a weekend like this is very special."

The Oilers will be wearing their cream-coloured jerseys again, which they're 5-0 in, and will receive reinforcements with the return of Tristan Jarry and Jake Walman, who were activated off LTIR ahead of tonight's meeting with the Predators after both skaters missed extended time due to lower-body injuries.

Adam Henrique was also placed on LTIR, and Connor Ingram remains with the team on regular recall after his last call-up was on an emergency basis, giving the Oilers three goalies on their roster in Ingram, Pickard and Jarry.

Connor chats after making 29 saves in a 4-1 win over Chicago on Monday

After Richard Nurse delivered the lineup read in the locker room ahead of puck drop on Monday, the Oilers looked locked in with their dads watching, with the exception of two early chances for the Blackhawks that Ingram turned away en route to making 29 saves before his team started to dominate.

Ingram improved to 4-2-1 this season for the Oilers and has a 1.95 goals against average and a .930 save percentage over his last three starts, including a 24-save showing in a 6-2 victory over the Predators at Rogers Place last week.

"I felt good," Ingram said. "It's starting to feel more normal every time I get out there. Luckily for me, I've been able to play a lot, so you can find a rhythm and just try and stick to it and hold on as long as you can. I thought I felt good today."

Ingram said it's been great sharing the road with his father Brett the past two days, having not had an experience like this since he was younger while playing for the Prince Albert Mintos U18 AAA, before he started his junior career the next season with the WHL's Kamloops Blazers.

"I've been away from home since I was 16, so it's been 12 years since my dad drove me to hockey, and it's cool to have him around and ride the bus with them," Ingram said. "They see a lot from the outside, but it's really eye-opening for them, I think, to see what our day-to-day looks like and to see what this life looks like. So it's fun to share it with them, and it's fun to just have them around."

Evan speaks after his two-goal game in the Oilers 4-1 win in Chicago

After Ingram's early interventions, the Oilers tilted the ice against the Blackhawks and were unlucky not to have a bigger lead than 1-0 at the end of the first period, after Spencer Knight was playing well in the opposite crease despite Zach Hyman breaking the deadlock with his 12th goal in his last 16 games.

Evan Bouchard had two goals and an assist, including the game-winner 16 seconds into the middle frame, as the Oilers held off a late push from the Blackhawks after Tyler Bertuzzi broke Ingram's shutout with 5:14 left in regulation to make it 2-1.

Bouchard buried a 200-foot empty-netter for the insurance marker in the last minute before Leon Draisaitl scored seven seconds later on a giveaway to push his point streak against the Blackhawks to 20 games, which is currently the longest in the NHL for any player against any team. The German became the seventh player in NHL history to record multiple point streaks of 20-plus games against a single franchise.

Oilers captain Connor McDavid is playing the best hockey of his career right now and will celebrate his 29th birthday today as he looks to extend his career-best point streak to 20 games (19G, 25A) after recording two assists on Monday, while also having points in his last 16 meetings with Nashville (13G, 26A).

Kris speaks following the team's 4-1 win over Chicago on Monday

