PREVIEW: Oilers at Canucks

Despite the condensed schedule for the Oilers and the excitement surrounding his milestone weekend, Nugent-Hopkins said he's going to take it all in stride by making sure he takes moments to appreciate the accomplishment, while also keeping focused on the task at hand of earning two points on Saturday.

"Obviously, we're playing a lot, and we're travelling and stuff, so I'm definitely going to try to enjoy it as much as I can, but I'm just going to be focusing on playing and doing the best I can out there," Nugent-Hopkins said. "But it'll be fun. Number 999 in Vancouver, I'll have some family and stuff out there for that, and then I'll have family and friends coming in on Sunday. It's hard to kind of fathom it sometimes, but for my family and friends, it's an exciting time.

"I'll just be trying to play my game, but definitely try to enjoy it too."

Not only is it a celebration for No. 93, but for all his Oilers teammates and fans who've been able to rely on Nugent-Hopkins to bring it each and every night.

"It means a lot," Nugent-Hopkins said. "Those guys are a huge reason why I wanted to be here. I wanted to sign back here and stick around. And obviously, we're a tight group, and the surrounding pieces are the same thing. Darnell's been here since my second year, so those three guys have been around for some tougher days as well. And to be on this side of it with that group, it means a lot."

When asked about Nugent-Hopkins hitting 1,000 games, you could hear McDavid's genuine excitement in his voice about looking forward to the day.

"I'm really excited about it," he said. "It's a long year with a lot of similar days, and it will be an exciting day for our organization, for Nuge, and his family."

Nugent-Hopkins has 11 points (30, 8A) over his last 10 games against the Canucks and leads all Oilers in career games (61) against them, while McDavid leads in career points (70).