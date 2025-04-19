BLOG: Oilers raising their game to meet the requirement for the playoffs

The Oilers feel they have the right mindset to deal with the rigours of another long playoff run as they prepare to begin their fourth straight first-round matchup with the Kings on Monday

By Jamie Umbach
SAN JOSE, CA – Gearing up for another deep journey into the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Next stop: Los Angeles.

“It's the best time of the year,” Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse said on Friday afternoon following Edmonton’s first practice of the postseason. “There's been some guys getting themselves physically ready for what's to come, and I think we're all really excited to play.”

As the Oilers prepare to face the Kings in the first round for the fourth straight season, the group is spending a few extra days together in San Jose recuperating and preparing for another long run before they travel to Los Angeles ahead of Game 1 of the series on Monday night.

“It's a good opportunity for our group to regroup and get some rest and prepare ourselves, while also being together and spending some quality time together – especially with what's to come,” Nurse said.

Having gone all the way before, they know what to expect and what it's going to take.

After an eventful regular season filled with ups and downs, the Oilers are excited to get back into the playoff environment they’ve thrived in over the previous three years, playing the most playoff games in the Western Conference (53) and getting all the way to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final last season before falling short.

Nurse said that navigating the difficult 82-game schedule has put this veteran Oilers group into an even better frame of mind to deal with the emotional and physical challenges of the playoffs, believing they’re a more mature group this time around heading into Game 83.

Darnell speaks Friday as the Oilers prepare for Game 1 vs. the Kings

It's a belief that's been strengthened over an adversity-filled campaign that finished with a number of their top players being out with injuries, but through it all, there's been a level-headedness inside the Oilers locker room that helped them overcome those difficulties and finish 7-3-0 in their last 10 games.

“It was a season with some highs and some lows,” he said. “I really liked the way our team kind of stayed even-keeled, especially in our approach and coming to the rink. It was a very calm group, so a little different than probably in the past, but we never let the emotions take control of our group or let us stray from our expectations of ourselves, so I thought it was a good way to prepare us for what's to come.”

At Friday’s practice, Head Coach Kris Knoblauch saw the same excited and determined Oilers team he saw last season at the start of the playoffs – but with an added level of attention to detail knowing precisely what it takes to get back to the Final.

“You think about today's practice compared to the last skate we had before the last game and everyone's a little more excited,” Knoblauch said.

“We had a longer special teams meeting today, and for a meeting to go that long, in mid-January you're going to lose their guys intention, but today, they knew what was at stake. Everyone's just ready for the playoffs to start.”

Jake Walman is hopeful to be ready for Game 1 against the Kings after he was out for practice getting "double shifted" said Knoblauch to build up some extra fitness from missing the last five games of Edmonton's season due to injury.

The 29-year-old's competitiveness is driving him to get back into the lineup to contribute to the team's depth, which he called his new team's greatest asset with the amount of players who can take over a game.

Kris provides updates on the team following Friday's practice

The blueliner will be relied upon heavily with Mattias Ekholm will miss the entire first round, but he already feels like a crucial part of the locker room.

"I would say we're pretty deep," he said. "You never know who's going to step up at a certain point in a game, in a series or in the playoffs, and obviously, we have a few stars on the team. But I also think a lot of other guys can chip in, and that's probably been the biggest thing I've noticed

"Just kind of knowing what it takes already and that quiet confidence. I think the the biggest thing is that you do feel a sense of calm and ease in the room. You what to expect and guys know what it's going to take, so it's not much talking that needs to be done. Everybody knows the role and everybody knows what needs to get done."

It all starts with a familiar opponent for the Oilers in the Kings, who they’ve dispatched three years in a row from the postseason but certainly aren’t going to take lightly with their improved defence, goaltending and impressive 31-6-4 home record this season.

The Oilers are 6-2 over their last eight visits to Crypto.com Arena.

“You know what their game is a little bit, and it's very strong defensively and tough to kind of get to the net,” Walman said. “And it's kind of something we've been practicing and honing in on a little bit. It's going to take a complete game from everybody for sure.”

Jake speaks after returning to practice on Friday afternoon in San Jose

