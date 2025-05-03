BLOG: Oilers looking to avenge 2023 defeat to Golden Knights in Round 2

EDMONTON, AB – Looking for a little bit of revenge.
In what will be their second-ever meeting in the postseason, the Edmonton Oilers will face their Pacific Division rivals the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference Second Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second time in three years.
And this time, it's personal.
The last time these two teams met was during the 2023 playoffs, where the Golden Knights eliminated the Oilers in six games before going on to win their franchise’s first Stanley Cup – the second of three straight losses for the Blue & Orange to the eventual NHL champions (Colorado, Vegas and Florida).
Those who were on Edmonton’s roster during that series in 2023 feel strongly that they were the architects of their own demise, and there’s still some sour feelings on how it all played out after the Oilers and Golden Knights each earned a road victory to split the first four games.
“I think we were playing really good at the time,” said forward Mattias Janmark, who played two seasons in Vegas. “It felt like we had something really good going and we kind of let it slip out of our hands with some self-inflicted wounds, and they're a good team over there and they ended up winning.
"That one stuck with us going into last year, and now, we've got a chance at revenge.”