BLOG: Oilers looking to avenge 2023 defeat to Golden Knights in Round 2

The Oilers earned themselves a few extra days between series to rest, recuperate and get ready for a fresh but familiar challenge against the Golden Knights after dispatching the Kings in the First Round for the fourth straight season by beating them in six games.

In terms of what they can expect in Round 2, the Oilers are preparing for an entirely new opponent that will present a brand new challenge tactically than what Los Angeles threw at them over a hard-fought series where they found the winning formula to string together four straight wins after falling behind 2-0.

"I know they play their D zone different. The neutral zone is different. So these first couple games, it's important to understand where they can be exploited and where we need to improve," Brown said. "Just like we did last year, we need to get better every single game and continue to improve. The series isn't going to be won and lost in that first game, but there can be a lot to learn there, so it's important to have a good start."

The Golden Knights pose much bigger offensive threat than the Kings across their four forward lines – specifically on the rush – that will force the Oilers into adapting their game. Their defence is a lot more active going up the ice too, while their blueline holds plenty of stopping power in their own zone.

Tomas Hertl and Jack Eichel lead the Golden Knights offensively in the playoffs with six points in five games apiece, and three of their blueliners in Shea Theodore, Alex Pietrangelo, Noah Hanifin and Brayden McNabb have all pitched in with at least three points.

"They have a lot of skill off the rush, they score a lot of goals off the rush, and they have a high powered offence," Brown added. "Their D jump into the play and they also defend well in their own zone. It's tough to get to the net. I think those two things – getting to the net and making sure we're not giving up odd-man rushes [will be important]."

"They're a great rush team. They got a lot of offensive skill," Henrique added. "You've got to be tight. You can't give them that inch. So systems wise, getting LA four years in a row and the way they play the game, it's going to a different team now that plays a different style. You've got to be up to the challenge. They got a lot of firepower over there from top to bottom and on the back end too, so it's going to be a fun series."