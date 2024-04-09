BLOG: McDavid day-to-day with lower-body injury

EDMONTON, AB – Oilers captain Connor McDavid is day-to-day with a lower-body injury and could be out of the lineup for Wednesday night's clash with the Golden Knights, Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said following Tuesday’s practice at Rogers Place.
McDavid hasn’t participated in practice the last two days since taking his final shift late in Saturday’s 4-2 win in the Battle of Alberta, where he recorded his 98th and 99th assists of the season to reach 130 points to rank himself third overall in NHL scoring.
The 27-year-old was held back from returning to the ice after “feeling some discomfort,” Knoblauch said, and his absence from practice early this week leaves him questionable for Edmonton’s important Pacific Division battle against rivals Vegas and his opportunity to become the fourth different player in NHL history to record 100 assists this Wednesday on home ice.
“He is day to day, so we'll find out tomorrow or definitely the weekend,” he added. “There is a chance [he doesn’t play]. He's day-to-day. It's a maintenance thing.”