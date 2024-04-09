RELEASE: Holloway recalled from Bakersfield

The Oilers have called up the forward from the AHL's Condors after he scored three goals and one assist during Saturday's 5-2 win over the Calgary Wranglers

GettyImages-2049066039
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The Oilers announced Tuesday morning they have recalled forward Dylan Holloway from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.

The 22-year-old has scored three goals and one assist in 32 games with the Oilers this season, as well as 10 goals and six assists in 18 games with the Condors, including a hat-trick plus a helper during Saturday's 5-2 Bakersfield win over the Calgary Wranglers.

Holloway has played 83 career NHL games, scoring six goals and seven assists. He was selected in the first round (14th overall) by Edmonton in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Holloway dives into the crease to put the Oilers up 4-3

News Feed

RELEASE: Caring for Oil Country 50/50 underway

GENE'S BLOG: Race To The Finish

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Flames 2

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Flames 04.05.24

PREVIEW: Oilers at Flames

GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Avalanche 2

BLOG: Desharnais well-deserving of Masterton nomination

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Avalanche

RELEASE: Desharnais selected as Oilers nominee for Masterton Trophy

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Avalanche

GAME RECAP: Stars 5, Oilers 0

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Avalanche

PROJECTED LINEUP: Pickard returning between the pipes in Dallas

PREVIEW: Oilers at Stars

RELEASE: McDavid named First Star of the Month

GAME RECAP: Blues 3, Oilers 2 (OT)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Blues

RELEASE: Animals of Oil Country 50/50 underway