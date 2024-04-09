RELEASE: Holloway recalled from Bakersfield

EDMONTON, AB – The Oilers announced Tuesday morning they have recalled forward Dylan Holloway from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.

The 22-year-old has scored three goals and one assist in 32 games with the Oilers this season, as well as 10 goals and six assists in 18 games with the Condors, including a hat-trick plus a helper during Saturday's 5-2 Bakersfield win over the Calgary Wranglers.

Holloway has played 83 career NHL games, scoring six goals and seven assists. He was selected in the first round (14th overall) by Edmonton in the 2020 NHL Draft.