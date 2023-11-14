POST-GAME: Knoblauch's special debut as Oilers head coach

“After the game, they did something really special,” Knoblauch said of the Oilers training staff who helped set up the special moment. “They presented the puck and they had my wife on the TV just saying a few words and that was very nice of them to do.”

“Usually, I go in after a win and say a few words and I walk right out. They said, ‘No, you're not going anywhere.’”

“Obviously they presented me the puck, and then I was in the middle of the room and they turned me around and I saw my wife on the screen. My kids weren't there. They were already in bed with the two-hour difference, and they just arranged it with like three minutes left in the game and made it work.”

“Just ‘Congratulations. I'm proud of you,’” Knoblauch recalled of what the message was from his wife during the video call.

Knoblauch had a game puck already on his desk, but with the second puck that he accepted from his players, who put in the effort needed to secure him his first win as an NHL head coach in a 4-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Monday, he now luckily won’t have to play any sort of favourites with his two kids.

“I did get the game puck. It felt incredible. It's going to be a souvenir,” he said. “I had a game puck on my desk before the game started and I was like, ‘Oh, I've only got one and I've got two kids. Then we won, so I got two.

“Now we can make everyone happy and maybe I won't tell them which one's the game puck and one's the souvenir puck.