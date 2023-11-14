POST-GAME: Knoblauch's special debut as Oilers head coach

EDMONTON, AB – Oilers Head Coach Kris Knoblauch got more than just the game puck on Monday night.
In the locker room post-game, he got a memory that will last a lifetime after winning his first game as an NHL bench boss, which is an achievement and a position that the 45-year-old has been working towards his entire professional career.
Less than 12 hours before his first victory, Knoblauch was choked up speaking to the media on Monday morning following his first pre-game skate with the Oilers when asked who the people were who helped him get to this high point in his career – his wife Kaitlin and their two kids, along with former University of Alberta Golden Bears coach Rob Daum, Seattle Kraken coach Dave Hakstol, Peter Anholt with the WHL’s Prince Albert Raiders and Mark Holick with the Kootenay Ice.
Kaitlin, who couldn’t be there with her husband today, was on the big screen in the Oilers dressing room post-game to congratulate Kris on his first win via video call, making for another emotional moment for the Imperial, Sask. product that he got to share with his new staff members and players.