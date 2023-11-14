GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Islanders 1

EDMONTON, AB – On Monday night, it was the power play and the Blue & Orange's offensive drivers in the third period who sealed two important points and Edmonton's second straight victory.

Leon Draisaitl recorded a four-point night, Connor McDavid had a goal and assist and Zach Hyman scored the game-winning goal on the man advantage in the final frame for the Edmonton Oilers to give Head Coach Kris Knoblauch his first win behind the Oilers bench and lift the club to a 4-1 victory over the New York Islanders at Rogers Place.

Mathew Barzal opened the scoring for the Islanders in the first period before Draisaitl notched his sixth goal of the season to knot the Oilers and Islanders at 1-1 heading into the first intermission.

Following a scoreless second frame, Edmonton's power play came alive in the final period, converting both of their opportunities through Hyman and McDavid, who snapped a goalless drought of eight games that marked the second-longest streak of the captain's career without scoring.

Last year's Calder Trophy finalist Stuart Skinner made 32 saves for the Oilers to claim his third victory of the season, outduelling last year's Vezina Trophy runner-up Ilya Sorokin, who made 29 stops but couldn't keep the Oilers from improving their record to 4-9-1 on the season.

The Oilers host the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday night before hitting the road for a four-game road trip on the East Coast.